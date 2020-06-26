‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Suffers ‘Devastating’ Miscarriage At Six Weeks

Scheana Marie is detailing a “devastating” miscarriage she recently suffered in a new episode of her Schenanigans podcast, which is available now on Apple. The episode, which released on Friday morning, was heartbreaking for listeners as they heard the sad news. Scheana, who didn’t even think she could get pregnant, was shocked when she found out she was expecting with boyfriend Brock Davies.

The “Good as Gold” singer has been very open about her fertility journey on Vanderpump Rules, and the past two seasons have covered her freezing her eggs in what proved to be a tedious and, at times, painful process.

“A few weeks ago, we found out that I was pregnant, and for those of you who have followed my fertility journey and freezing my eggs the last year and a half, I didn’t think I could get pregnant on my own,” Scheana noted. “My doctors told me that it would be close to impossible.”

To say the least, Scheana was ecstatic to learn she got pregnant on her own. She and Brock were freaking out over the news, but the excitement soon turned to worry as in the following weeks she started to feel “off.” The reality star traveled to San Diego with Brock when she started feeling like something was wrong, and she began to bleed all throughout the weekend.

Shortly after, she met with her OB early and an ultrasound was performed. Scheana noted that nothing was progressing, but her doctor did say that parts were starting to form but it looked like it had stopped.

“So obviously, [that was] just devastating. We were so excited. Gone so quickly. It’s still been a lot to process.”

The miscarriage hasn’t completely followed through just yet, as Scheana revealed she is waiting to naturally miscarry at home, foregoing a procedure at the hospital.

“Now I’m at home and I’m just waiting to naturally miscarry. … I’m just literally sitting here waiting, feeling normal but still treating my body as if I’m pregnant, which is a complete mindf*ck because I know there’s still something there, but I haven’t passed it yet,” she emotionally revealed.

Not long after telling her sad story, Scheana made sure to note that she is very excited for her former Vanderpump Rules co-star Stassi Schroeder who recently revealed she is expecting a baby girl.

Schena has previously mentioned that twins run in her family and she wouldn’t be surprised if she had twin boys in the future. The 35-year-old also claimed she would want to try for a girl if she happened to be blessed with twin boys. Brock also has two children from a previous relationship.

Fans of the hit Bravo show can expect more revelations for Scheana and her fertility journey if Vandeprump Rules is picked up for a ninth season. The future of the show is currently up in the air after the firings of Stassi, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. Fans have been calling for the ax of Jax Taylor as well, but he is currently still employed by the network.