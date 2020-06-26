Marijuana Appears To Show Promise As A Tool For Fighting The Coronavirus, Researchers Say

Two Canadian researchers believe that a chemical derived from marijuana may be useful in fighting against the novel coronavirus, Yahoo Finance reported.

Two chemicals produced by the various iterations of the cannabis plant are sought-after by users. One is tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the psychoactive compound in the plant that produces a “high” in users. The other is cannabidiol, or CBD. Unlike THC, CBD does not produce a high. However, some users believe it can treat medical problems such as inflammation, anxiety, and other ills.

Olga and Igor Kovalchuk believe that CBD can be used as a tool against viruses. Specifically, the scientific literature appears to suggest that CBD could decrease the level of a certain gene, ACE2.

Olga Kovalchuk explains why that’s important.

“If you think about our body as a house with a hundred doors and this ACE2 receptor being a doorway for the virus, [the pathogen] attaches to it, the receptor kind of brings it in,” she said.

If CBD can reduce the number of such “doorways,” the researchers believe, then it could make it harder for SARS-CoV-2, the official name of the pathogen colloquially referred to as the “coronavirus” or the “novel coronavirus,” to take hold in an individual.

“If we temporarily close these doors then there will be less virus that enters over a period of time,” she says.

Indeed, there appears to be precedent for CBD being effective against not only viruses, but coronaviruses specifically. SARS-CoV-2 is one of several pathogens in the coronavirus family. And CBD does appear, in some medical literature, to be effective in preventing SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), a disease that was first identified in the early 2000s and is also caused by a pathogen in the coronavirus family.

If the researchers’ suspicions are born out by facts through clinical research and testing on human subjects, it could prove to be another tool in the bag in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. Specifically, CBD could be manufactured into a medical compound, such as a pill, and then distributed to users, who could take it prophylactically. That would protect the individual patient, as well as slow the virus from spreading generally.

Of course, the Kovalchuk’s research is preliminary and would require further testing followed by controlled, randomized clinical trials, a process the costs money and could conceivably take years.

Still, the team is hopeful that they can secure funding and get further research, including trials, up and running quickly.

“We want something that any average Canadian, any average American can use,” Kovalchuk said.