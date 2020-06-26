Meg Turney Leaves Little To The Imagination While Wearing Rhinestone Pasties

On Friday, June 26, American cosplay model Meg Turney shared a suggestive snap with her 762,000 Instagram followers. The provocative post can be viewed here.

The picture, taken by professional photographer Wes Ellis, showed the 33-year-old posing in front of gorgeous green foliage in a dimly lit room. Meg clarified in the post’s comments section that the location of the photoshoot was a Los Angeles-based studio.

The cosplayer opted to go topless for the photo, leaving little to the imagination. She did cover her chest with rhinestone pasties, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were still able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. Meg also applied the body gems to her clavicle and sternum. She finished off the sexy look with a safari hat.

For the photo, The Instagram star stood with her shoulders back and her back arched. She placed her hands on the rim of her hat and lowered her gaze, as she flashed her beautiful smile.

The bombshell styled her hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She had tagged makeup artist, Amanda Fonseca, insinuating that she assisted with the cosplayer’s glamorous look. The cosmetic application seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, warm-toned eyeshadow, false eyelashes, and nude lipstick. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow! So amazing!” wrote a fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Look at you being all beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“This is beautiful! You look like a diamond that’s having so much fun!” remarked another follower.

“This is SO cute and you look amazing!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Earlier this month, she uploaded a picture, in which she dressed as the character Cammy White from the video game franchise, Street Fighter. The costume consisted of a figure-hugging green bodysuit, a red beret, and matching gloves. That post has been liked over 36,000 times since it was shared.