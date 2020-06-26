Bru Luccas Flaunts Fit Abs In Sultry New Instagram Share

Bru Luccas treated her loyal Instagram fans to a great glimpse of her famous abs and figure in the most recent post added to her feed. The upload went live moments ago, and it can be viewed here.

The model’s update came just days after she showed off her bikini body while walking through a casino. The new image captured Bru outside on a boardwalk. She did not use a geotag to shared her exact location, but prior snaps on her page were taken in California. The model was all smiles as she stared into the distance. The boardwalk was constructed of plain wood, and its sides were painted white. Bru rested one hand on the railing and placed her other near her side. The photo was cropped at her thighs but still treated fans to a great view of her figure.

On top, Bru wore a sports bra that boasted a light green hue. That piece appeared to have traditional racerback cut and thick straps that stretched over her shoulders and arms. The garment cut off near her ribs and showed off her taut tummy and toned abs. Bru’s toned arms and shoulders were also seen in the image.

The lower half of her outfit was just as hot. She sported a pair of blue leggings that hugged her shapely thighs and curves. It had a thick waistband that helped draw attention to her tiny waist, and it appeared to be made of a shiny material that made the outfit pop.

The model styled her long, brunette tresses with a low side braid that fell past her chest. She rocked a natural but striking application of makeup that appeared to include defined brows and eyeliner. Bru did not add any jewelry to her outfit but accessorized with a teal headband that had a polka-dot bow.

In the caption, Bru told fans that the update was an ad for the product ProbioSlim, a fat burning supplement that can be purchased at Walmart.

The Brazilian babe’s fans have not been bashful about sharing their love for the update. Over 23,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the photo, and another 101 left comments. The majority of fans commented with emoji instead of words.

“Brulucas is responsible for keeping her fans happy,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red heart emoji.

“Beautiful,” a second social media user added.

“You are a bomb,” one more Instagrammer chimed in.