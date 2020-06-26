Rachel Cook Lowers Daisy Dukes To Expose Stylish Hemp Underwear

Rachel Cook oozed sex appeal on Thursday, June 25, when she teased her 2.7 million Instagram fans with her most recent post. The American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to share a racy video in which she lowered her bottoms to expose a stylish underwear set.

Cook wore a white two-piece made of a thin fabric that looked soft and comfy. It included a pair of bottoms featuring a waistband with the brand logo emblazoned in black. She wore them low on her hips, allowing her to show off her taut stomach. Cook had on a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes, though she wore it completely unbuttoned to expose her underwear. Up top, she rocked a sporty bra with thick straps that stretched over her shoulders. It also included an elastic band with the brand logo on it.

Cook had her hair styled in a short chocolate bob. Long bangs and some loose wisps of hair gently framed her face and she had some of the tresses pulled back and fastened behind her head.

The short clip showed Cook indoors in front of a beige wall decorated with a white and gray crochet curtain. She could be seen tugging at her underwear bottoms, lowering her shorts and playing with the straps of her top, showcasing different angles of her set.

Cook revealed in the caption that her post was a partnership with Drihp, a brand that specializes in hemp-made clothing. Within half a day, the video has been viewed more than 220,000 times, garnering over 50,000 likes and upwards of 570 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks and to express their admiration for her.

“You’re an absolute thing of beauty!!!” one user wrote.

“Rachel is one of my all time favorite models! She is not only beautiful, she is also fearless!!!” replied another fan.

“This vibe captured my complete attention!” a third one chimed in.

“Your [sic] always stunning. I really like your hair short you’re probably one of the few that can pull it off,” added a fourth fan.

