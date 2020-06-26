Kayla Moody Gets Steamy In An Impossibly Tiny Bathing Suit: ‘Take Me Back To Jamaica’

Kayla Moody went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The model flashed her enviable curves while revealing that she wanted to go back to Jamaica, where the photo was snapped. Check out Kayla’s latest upload here.

In the sexy shot, Kayla looked hotter than ever as she rocked a bright pink bathing suit. The impossibly tiny swimwear featured thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a scooped neckline that flaunted her massive cleavage.

The garment also boasted racy cutouts that exposed her curvy hips and flat tummy, and left very little to the imagination. Fans also got a peek at her killer legs in the pic.

Kayla posed with her legs in the water and her hands in her hair. She pushed her hip out and arched her back while looking away from the camera with a seductive expression on her face as she soaked up some sun.

Kayla wore her blond hair parted to the side. She styled the long locks in loose, damp strands that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

She also rocked a bombshell makeup look. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as bold pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with soft pink gloss on her lips.

Kayla’s 917,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the snap, clicking the like button more than 2,700 times within the first 23 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flocked to the comments section to leave over 120 messages during that time.

“Wow amazing,” one follower stated.

“Absolutely stunning,” another wrote.

“So hottt!” a third social media user gushed.

“You are so sweet and cute that I would hold you tight in my arms for all the night because I love you so much,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock racy little ensembles in her online posts. She’s often seen sporting tiny bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tiny tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a see-through black crop top and some matching black panties for a steamy video update. To date, that clip has been viewed more than 153,000 times and earned over 890 comments.