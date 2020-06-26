‘Cheer’ Star Gabi Butler Chanels Her Inner ‘Queen’ In Blue Bikini

Gabi Butler stunned thousands of her 1.7 million Instagram followers on Thursday, June 25, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post an inspiring post of herself in a bikini.

The shot captured Butler, one of the breakout stars of the Netflix docuseries, Cheer, squatted on a small rock formation with one knee bent in the air and the other forward. She was in a three-quarter stance, angling her right and front body toward the viewer. She had the front foot flat on the surface as she lifted the opposite heel, in a proud pose. The camera was positioned below eye level, and Butler had to look slightly down. The terrain around Buttler was damp and reflected the bright blue sky. Meanwhile, the ocean glistened in the background, adding another layer to the photo.

Butler rocked a two-piece bathing suit in a sky blue color that matched the overall color palette of the shot. Her top featured large triangles that boasted a light brown flower print. Spaghetti straps stretched over her shoulders to keep the bodice in place. She teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms, which were partially hidden by her legs. However, its side string was visible as it tied into a bow low on her hip.

Her dark hair was seemingly damp and she wore it down. She pulled it over her left shoulder as its heavy strands fell onto her chest. Despite being in a bikini, Buttler appeared to be wearing a bit of dark shadow and liner.

Butler paired her photo with a motivational caption of a king watching the queen conquer.The post has garnered more than 72,400 likes and upwards of 220 comments in under a day since going live. Her fans used the comments section to share their admiration for Butler, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“[T]his is a joke you’re too perfect,” one user wrote.

“Mermaid goddess queen goals AF,” replied another of her fans.

“You are such an inspiration to me,” a third admirer chimed in.

“[U]r beauty makes me madddddd,” added a fourth fan.

Butler loves to be in a bikini, as those who follow her on Instagram will know. Recently, she shared another similar post in which she rocked a white two-piece, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She also wore an open-front kimono. Her swimsuit cover-up was sheer, and it was an eye-catching gold color. The garment was decorated with intricate floral embroidery. She accessorized her outfit with large silver hoop earrings and a patterned headscarf, which she wore tied behind her head.