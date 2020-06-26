Nata Lee Shows Off Insane Curves In Sexy Red Lingerie

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” sent fans into a frenzy around the globe on social media after she shared a very sexy snapshot of herself on Friday, June 26. She posted the new content for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram, and it quickly caught the attention of thousands.

The 21-year-old model glowed in the image as she was photographed in front of a large window. Nata took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera while laying out on a desk. She emitted a very seductive vibe as she pouted and her eyes averted the camera’s lens.

Her long blond hair did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders in messy, voluminous waves.

Though her face was not fully visible in the image, Nata did not look to be wearing makeup, opting to instead show off her natural facial features and beauty.

Still, despite her good looks, it was her curvaceous figure that stood out most in the image, as she flaunted her physique with revealing lingerie.

She sported a red bra, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sexy undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it looked to be made out a sheer material that tightly hugged the model’s busty chest. The bra’s cups also exposed a great deal of her cleavage.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of panties. The underwear also did not conceal much of her figure as they were designed with a high-rise, skimpy cut that showed off her curves. Particularly on display was the model’s hips, and pert derriere. Meanwhile, the panties’ high-waisted side-straps managed to draw eyes towards Nata’s slim and toned core.

The model did not include a geotag for the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, Nata stated her aim was to “spice things up” with some Fashion Nova — indicating that her lingerie was manufactured by the online clothing company.

The sizzling snapshot was met with instantaneous support from fans, garnering more than 91,000 likes since going live just 35 minutes ago. Additionally, more than 700 followers took to the comments section to compliment Nata on her curves, looks, and lingerie.

“So sexy,” one user commented.

“You’re amazing,” a second fan added.

“Stunning,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“Beautiful figure,” a fourth individual asserted.

Nata has shared multiple eye-catching photos of herself on social media lately. On June 23, she stunned fans after going braless underneath a sheer white top, per The Inquisitr.