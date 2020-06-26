Arianny Celeste Is A Smokeshow In Pink Cut-Out Swimsuit

Arianny Celeste delighted her fans by posing in a sexy swimsuit on Instagram. The sizzling update was shared for her 3.3 million followers yesterday, and it’s earned her a lot of attention already.

The post captured the UFC hottie posed indoors. The room appeared to be dimly lit, and a few dark shadows covered the model’s figure. She stood in front of a wall that was constructed of dark wooden boards. Arianny faced the camera and appeared to rest her booty against the wall.

The babe placed both hands on the wall and gazed at the camera with an alluring stare. Arianny planted her left foot firmly on the ground and raised the opposite foot. Her right knee was bent, the foot grazing her left calf. Arianny’s lips were slightly parted, giving off seductive vibes.

She opted for a cut-out swimsuit in a bright pink hue. The number featured a unique design, with a twisted strap that stretched over her left shoulder. The one-piece fit tightly on her figure, and it accentuated her womanly curves. It also featured a sexy cutout in the middle that showed off her cleavage and a portion of her trim abs. The garment had a high cut that flaunted her toned legs and drew further attention to her hourglass curves.

In the caption of the post, Arianny shared that she was an “electric soul,” and she geotagged the snapshot in “Light Galaxies.” The model wore several accessories with her outfit, including a necklace, several rings and bracelets, and a pair of large hoop earrings. Her manicured nails sported a light-colored polish.

Arianny styled her brunette tresses with a deep side part, and they swept over her forehead. She added several curls to her mane, and her hair tumbled over her shoulder and down her back. The bombshell appeared to sport her usual application of makeup that included defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a light pink gloss.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to shower the update with praise. Over 32,000 of them double-tapped the image while an additional 421 left gushing comments, most of which raved over her figure.

“You look beautiful in pink Arianny,” one follower said alongside a series of heart emoji.

“You are absolutely beautiful I give you big kisses I wish you a very nice day take care of you my beautiful,” a second fan commented.

“Hello beautiful baby looking gorgeous,” a third Instagram user added.