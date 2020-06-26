Bri Teresi Poses On A Los Angeles Rooftop In Buckled, Gold Monokini & Heels

Bri Teresi treated fans to yet another sexy behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on Thursday evening. In the clip, the model took to a Los Angeles rooftop to show off her famously long legs in a high-cut gold monokini with unique buckles in the front. The swimwear left very little to the imagination and certainly send Bri’s fans into a frenzy. Fans can see the sultry video here.

The video showed Bri standing on an all-white rooftop in California, according to the post’s geotag. Palm trees could be seen behind her, as well as a building across the way. Bri stood against a white wire fence and struck several poses as music played in the background. It looked to be a somewhat overcast day, though that didn’t stop Bri from soaking up every little bit of sunshine in her swimwear.

Bri’s look featured shiny gold fabric with two thick, silver belt buckles in the center of a cut-out. Her monokini had a scooping neckline that barely contained her ample cleavage. In addition, Bri’s underboob was on display via the oval cut-out, which ran from her chest to her waist.

The lower half of the suit had a high waistline that came up to her belly button. The thong cut showed off some major skin, exposing her curvy hips and lengthy pins.

Bri accessorized her outfit with a pair of gold hoop earrings and tall black heels. She appeared to be rocking a subtle glam look, including what seemed to be blush, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a light pink lipstick. Bri wore her medium-length blond locks down in messy waves, which she then gathered up into a bun.

The beginning of the clip showed Bri in a power stance as she moved her hips from side to side, emphasizing her figure. She then arched her back and leaned against the fence, which caused her top to ride up even more. The camera zoomed in and out on her stunning figure as she moved. All the while, Bri flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

Bri’s post garnered more than 17,000 likes and just over 300 comments in under a day, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her in the comments section.

“So hot babe,” fellow model Lauren Dascalo wrote with fire emoji.

“Werk it girllllll,” another user added.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” a third follower wrote.

Bri’s fans know that she can pull off any look. Bri shared another behind-the-scenes clip this week in Hollywood, in which she sported a NSFW orange lingerie set.