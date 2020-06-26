Luciana Del Mar Pulls Her Pants Down To Expose Her Booty In A Nude Bikini

Luciana Del Mar took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share yet another steamy upload with her adoring fans. The model showed some skin while telling her followers in the caption of the post to be focused and determined.

In the sexy snap, Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a pair of light-colored jeans, which she pulled down off of her hips to expose her booty. Under the jeans, she wore a nude thong bikini. The tiny top tied behind her back and clung tightly to ample bust as it flaunted her sideboob, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms rested high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist while putting her pert posterior on full display. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist, and many of her tattoos were also visible.

Luciana posed with her backside towards the camera. She stood on the beach with her back arched and her hands grabbing her jeans as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a large white house could be seen.

Luciana wore her dark hair parted in the center. She styled the long locks in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to complement her glowing skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with nude lips.

Luciana’s 900,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 16,000 times within the first 19 hours after it was published to her account. Admirers also left more than 360 messages in the comments section.

“OMG so bomb,” one follower wrote.

“Beyond gorgeous,” another stated.

“Amazing keep killin’ it,” a third social media user declared.

“Beach Beauty,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her hourglass figure in racy outfits. She’s often seen rocking tiny bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tiny shorts in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luciana recently piqued the attention of her followers when she posed in a tiny bright green bikini. To date, that pic has raked in more than 16,000 likes and over 400 comments.