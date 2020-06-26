Katie Lee Shows Off Baby Bump During Early Morning Beach Walk

Food Network star Katie Lee showed off her baby bump during an early morning beach walk alongside her handsome husband. The television personality shared the pic as she and Ryan Biegel took a stroll together on the beach near their home in Long Island, before the sandy shoreline became filled with visitors.

Katie beamed in the slideshow of two shares. In the first image, she stood next to her husband, who appeared to have taken the selfie, wearing an outfit that was both casual and cool. Katie sported a white, v-neck t-shirt. She wore a dark-colored baseball cap, and her brunette hair was long and loose as she smiled brightly for the camera. Ryan, who stood slightly in front of Katie, wore a similar cap and a dark gray t-shirt.

Katie wrote in her caption that the couple took a stroll with masks in hand, in case they encountered anyone on the stretch of white sand. Along for the walk and seen in the second share was the couple’s dog named Gus.

Standing next to her beloved pooch, Katie gave fans a better look at her pregnant tummy. Her white t-shirt barely covered the bottom of her belly. With the top, she wore cream-colored shorts with an interesting design feature. She appeared to be barefoot. Beyond Katie and her dog was a long stretch of white sand and shoreline. A lifeguard station was seen in the distance. One blue umbrella was seen, but it was unclear if there were people seated there already enjoying some quiet time on the Long Island coastline.

On June 15, Katie shared a stunning image of herself in a black triangle bikini which showed off her fuller figure. The stunning 38-year-old was breathtaking in that photo. The material of the triangle top was stretched to the sides, making room for her fuller breasts, and the tiny bottom worked to cover her modestly for the post that celebrated the 28th week of her first pregnancy.

Fans loved the sweet new images of the family enjoying some time together.

“So cute! What a beautiful morning. I love your shorts,” remarked one follower.

“I love this part of pregnancy, I call it smuggling basketballs – you look exactly like you but with a basketball stuck under your tee and it’s adorable,” stated a second fan.

“Love that bump girlfriend,” said a third Instagram user and fan of The Kitchen star and cookbook author.