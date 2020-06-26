Carmelo Anthony Leaves Sweet Birthday Message For Estranged Wife La La Anthony

Carmelo Anthony recently shared a touching birthday message to his wife La La Anthony after their decision to legally separate.

The Portland Trailblazers player took to Instagram to post a late tribute to La La. While she was showered with shoutouts from her fans and friends on Thursday, June 25, Carmelo couldn’t help but add his own sentiments to the mother of his child. He decided to keep the photo of La La simple by posting the actress snuggled in bed with one hand on her chin. Her hair was styled in two cornrow braids, leaving her face completely exposed. She appeared to have on a small amount of makeup and added black eye shadow and faux eyelashes to the look. La La also showed off her long, black nails in the photo, which you can see here.

“Screaming Happy Birthday To One Of The Strongest Individuals On This Earth!” Carmelo captioned the photo and also added several birthday and heart emoji. “Love You @lala Keep INSPIRING Keep SHINING.”

Following the message, Carmelo joked he “*KeptTheCaptionSmallThisTime.” The sweet post from Carmelo received over 100,000 likes as well as a plethora of birthday well-wishes for his wife.

According to Hollywood Life, La La and Carmelo have a complex relationship that dates back to the early 2000s. The couple began dating in 2003 and had their son, Kiyan Anthony, in 2007. They later married in 2010, but legally separated in 2017. Carmelo was allegedly unfaithful throughout their marriage, which caused La La to eventually file for separation. Although the couple tried to rekindle their romance the following year, they’re still separated and Carmelo was accused of cheating on La La with a business partner back in June 2019.

Since their split, both La La and Carmelo have been able to come together for their son. In addition to spending this past Christmas together as a family, The Chi actress shared back in April that she, Carmelo, and Kiyan were quarantined together in Los Angeles. While she said the experience of being under the same roof as her estranged husband hasn’t been a negative one, an insider shared the couple isn’t planning on rekindling the romantic relationship.

“They want to do what is best for Kiyan, and to be a united family. They’re getting through this together,” a source said. “They are in a really good place right now, and their main priority has always been to put Kiyan first, no matter what.”

While La La didn’t share her birthday plans, she thanked all of her supporters for the birthday wishes on her Instagram page. She posted a photo of herself as a young girl wearing a red, polka-dot dress. The then-toddler smiled next to a massive cake that read “Happy Birthday Alani,” which is La La’s first name.