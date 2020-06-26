Andreane Chamberland Stuns In Lacy Blue Lingerie Set

Andreane Chamberland stunned her Instagram fans when she wore a lingerie set that almost matched the color of her eyes. She wore a light blue lace bra and panties set that clung to her curves and showed off her amazing body.

The model recently took to social media to show off her fabulous look in the barely-there lingerie. She was promoting the underclothes for Lounge Underwear and styled the look with matching accessories. It seems as if her followers loved the ensemble as they raced to engage with her on the platform.

Andreane flaunted her unbelievable cleavage in a light blue lacy demi-cup bra. The underwire bra lifted and supported her bust as she flaunted her assets for the camera.

The social media star teamed the bra with its matching bottoms. The bikini-style panties were comprised of two halves. The upper half was made from the same lacy fabric as the bra, while the bottom half was manufactured using a striped piece of fabric.

Andreane’s insane abs took center stage in the pic. She showed off her ripped stomach and tiny waist as she posed for the camera.

The French-Canadian model wore her hair in an off-center part. She allowed her blond tresses to tumble down her shoulder and back in golden waves. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that highlighted her eyes and full lips.

Those who follow the model know that she loves accessorizing her outfits. This time, she did not disappoint and wore a necklace with a crescent-shaped pendant in the same shade of blue. She also sported two bangles that fitted in with the color theme.

Andreane posed by spreading her legs for the camera. She ran her fingers through her hair and lifted her chest while gazing at the lens seductively. Andreane widened her eyes and slightly parted her lips for a come-hither stare. In the background, a laser-cut room divider provided a pretty backdrop for the photo.

The pic immediately sparked a frenzy of excitement among Andreane’s fans.

In her caption, Andreane wished her fans a good morning.

“Absolutely gorgeous (heart emoji). Good morning beautiful, sunshine princess,” one of her followers responded.

Another loved the color that she was wearing.

“OMG, I love blue,” they raved.

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical and implied that Andreane was on fire.

“You are burning again. What a charming and beautiful thing, you and blue underwear so sexy,” they gushed.

Andreane regularly updates her feed with sexy posts. This particular image has already amassed more than 4,000 likes since it went live. She also received 239 comments from fans who wanted to show their appreciation for the snap.