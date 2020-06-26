WWE News: Backstage Producer Confirms He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

One day after multiple WWE employees took to social media to announce that they have tested positive for COVID-19, a fourth individual within the company — backstage producer Jamie Noble — revealed that he, too, has been diagnosed with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

“Not how we expect this month to go! Covid-19 has hit home. Prayers for me and my family will be greatly appreciated!” Noble wrote on his private Instagram account on Friday morning, as quoted by Wrestling Inc.

Prior to Noble’s announcement, three other WWE talents and staff members separately confirmed on Thursday that they were diagnosed with COVID-19, with backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton and producer Adam Pearce going public with their positive test results on Thursday and announcer Renee Young doing so on Wednesday night. Braxton also noted that her recent diagnosis was her second, as she had first tested positive for the illness in March.

So far, no in-ring performers have posted similar confirmations on their social media account. However, reports have suggested that there might be “up to a few dozen” people in WWE who have received positive test results this week. Despite this apparent development, the company is pushing forward with its taping schedule at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, on Friday and Saturday. Additionally, Wrestling Inc. pointed out that going forward, WWE will be conducting tests prior to all scheduled tapings.

A longtime WWE employee who has served in his current role for over a decade, Noble had previously worked as an in-ring talent for the company, holding the Cruiserweight Championship at one point. He and fellow wrestler-turned-producer Joey Mercury also played a key onscreen role in 2014 as “J&J Security” — a pair of comedic henchmen who appeared in segments featuring Seth Rollins. Both men would eventually return full-time to their previous offscreen duties once their storyline with Rollins had ended.

Apart from his current battle with COVID-19, Noble also faced another notable crisis during his time working behind the scenes in WWE. As documented by WhatCulture, the 44-year-old was stabbed twice in September 2016 following a traffic altercation in his home state of West Virginia. He underwent surgery for a collapsed lung and made a successful recovery, returning to work close to two months after the incident, per Pro Wrestling Sheet.

With Noble joining Pearce as the second WWE producer to test positive for COVID-19 this week, it’s still uncertain how this might affect the company’s upcoming tapings and ongoing storylines.