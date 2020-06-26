Rachel Ward Slays In A Tight Pink Cardigan & Joggers

Blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 603,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous double update in which she flaunted her fit figure in a casual ensemble. The picture was taken in Manchester, as the geotag indicated, and Rachel appeared to be lounging on a large bed covered in white linens. The bedding allowed the soft pink hue in her ensemble to pop, and she looked breathtaking in both snaps.

The ensemble Rachel wore was from the brand MissPap, who Rachel made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She showed off her curves in a cropped pink cardigan with ribbed detailing. The fabric stretched over her bombshell body, and the delicate buttons down the front strained against her ample assets. Rachel only unbuttoned the top few buttons, so her cleavage wasn’t visible, but she left several inches of her toned stomach exposed due to the cropped length.

Rachel paired the feminine cardigan with some casual white joggers that featured a drawstring waist and cuffed hems. The white fabric draped over her toned thighs, not clinging too tightly to her figure, and Rachel finished off the look with a pair of white sneakers that had pink embellishments on the side.

Her long blond locks were parted in the middle and hung down her chest and shoulders in a sleek style.

Rachel cropped the second snap so that her face as only visible from the bridge of her nose down, making her body the focal point of the snap. The cardigan continued to stretch over her breasts, and her lips were slightly parted in the seductive snap. Rachel’s makeup was minimal, with what looked like a matte nude hue on her plump pout.

Rachel’s followers absolutely love the stunning double update, and the post racked up over 9,900 likes within 20 hours. It also received 127 comments from her eager fans in the same time span.

“You look so cute,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“So pretty in pink,” another follower wrote, loving the rosy hue with Rachel’s sun-kissed skin and blond locks.

“Cosy perfection,” a third fan remarked.

“Stunning beauty,” a fourth added.

Rachel seems to be loving the color pink lately, as she has been rocking several garments that are in the feminine hue. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of tight white pants with a lace-up detail and a pink crop top that was covered in delicate feathers for a bold look.