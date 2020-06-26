Amanda Seales Talks BET Awards Hosting Gig & Says She Doesn’t Want Black Twitter To ‘Come For Me’

Amanda Seales recently shared how she’s been planning to be the first virtual host of the BET Awards.

Due to COVID-19, the annual awards special will have a social distancing broadcast on Sunday, June 28. However, Seales shared with Essence that the award show won’t have an at-home feel. The Insecure actress said while she’s known for going on Instagram live and chatting in her home to her fans, the taping will be different. She promised to look more professional for the hosting gig and said she doesn’t want to be criticized on social media when the show premieres.

“I’m going to be in a studio space and it’s gon’ be dope and it’s gon’ be creative just like everything else I associate myself with,” Seales said. “You can rest assured I’m not gon’ be on my couch. It’s not gon’ be my Instagram Story…it ain’t gon’ be that type of party. I’m definitely not trying to have Black Twitter come for me. That’s definitely not a goal by any stretch of the imagination.”

Seales also said the hosting nod is an “accolade” that any comedian would be honored to have. She continued to say the decision to host wasn’t something she took lightly, and she’s excited to be a vessel during the difficult times that are happening in the world. During the show, Seales said she plans on sharing lighthearted moments that she hopes will bring the audience joy.

Although she wants to keep the show entertaining, Seales said she thinks she would be doing a disservice to fans of the awards show if she didn’t address the real-life issues that are happening in society. Like many of her followers, Seales said she can understand how tiring it is to see the current news cycle every day. She said following the news and being on social media has been a “rollercoaster” of emotions and she plans to discuss that during the awards show.

In addition to tapping Seales to host the BET Awards, the network will also pay tribute to the artists who have stepped up in light of the recent, unprecedented times. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Beyonce will be rewarded with the show’s Humanitarian Award. Although Beyonce has had many moments of outreach during her career, her recent #IDIDMYPART mobile testing initiatives help those who don’t have access to knowing their COVID-19 status. Swizz Beatz and Timbaland will also be recognized for the Verzuz battles they created during the pandemic. DJ D-Nice is getting recognition as well for starting Club Quarantine on Instagram. The live events have been attended by Halle Berry, Michelle Obama and more stars during the quarantine.