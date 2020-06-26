Cardi B Twins With Her Daughter In Matching Plaid Miniskirts

Rapper Cardi B charmed her 69.2 million Instagram followers with one of her recent updates, in which she and her daughter Kulture got all dolled up in matching outfits and enjoyed a sweet moment together. Cardi didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the photo was taken, but she appeared to be on a luxurious-looking patio with some outdoor furniture visible in the background. Several lush green trees could also be spotted in the shot, and the glass patio walls to one side of the shot also looked out over plenty of plants.

The sky above was a vibrant shade of blue, and the sun appeared to be setting, giving the picture a gorgeous glow. Cardi B and her daughter rocked matching ensembles as they enjoyed a moment together outside.

Cardi showed off her voluptuous figure with a tight white long-sleeved t-shirt that clung to every inch of her voluptuous figure. She paired the simple yet sexy top with a high-waisted plaid miniskirt that accentuated her slim waist before flaring out over her shapely rear and thighs. The hem of the skirt came just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her legs on display, and also giving her followers a glimpse at a large portion of the peacock tattoo on her thigh.

Kardi topped her stunning red hair off with a plaid hat that matched her skirt, and finished off the entire ensemble with a pair of pointed-toe white stiletto heels.

Kulture wore a matching outfit, including a white long-sleeved t-shirt, sneakers, a hat with a brim that covered some of her face, and a plaid skirt. The duo were holding hands in the picture, and Cardi gazed down at her daughter as Kulture appeared to leap up into the air.

Cardi’s followers absolutely loved the sweet update, and the post received over 3.6 million likes and over 13,500 comments within less than a day.

“Fashion icons,” one fan commented.

“Queens omg,” another wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“This is adorable,” one fan added, loving the shot.

“Girl we need more twinning outfits,” another follower remarked.

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Cardi stunned her followers with a short video clip in which she showed off the massive tattoo that stretched from her hip part of the way down her thighs. The ink contained a variety of vibrant colors and featured a large peacock, along with other elements such as a pink butterfly, flowers and more. She mentioned in the caption that accompanied the video that she absolutely loved her tattoo.