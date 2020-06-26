Dasha Mart Gets Sandy In Animal-Print Bikini, Poses With Palm Leaves

Dasha Mart showed off her stunning curves in a new post on Instagram on Friday morning. In a series of images on her feed, the model rocked an animal-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her curves as she stood beside a palm tree in the sand.

The photos showed Dasha with her legs covered in sand as she leaning against some massive palm leaves in Key Biscayne, Florida, according to the post’s geotag. In the background, a lounge chair could be seen covered in a towel and sitting in the shade. It looked to be a beautiful beach day with clear skies as the sun shone down on Dasha and highlighted her tan skin. She looked positively radiant in her skimpy swimwear.

Dasha tagged Berry Beach Swimwear in the photo. Her look included a triangle-shaped top with a combination of brown, tan, and cheetah-print fabric. The tiny cups barely contained Dasha’s busty chest, as her ample cleavage spilled out at the center. In addition, the top rode up on her chest and exposed her underboob.

Dasha’s muscular stomach was exposed between the top and a pair of matching string bottoms. The from remained low on Dasha’s waist and emphasized her abs, while the sides tied up above her hips and drew attention to her curvy shape. Dasha’s hips and lean legs were fully exposed in the tiny bikini bottoms.

Dasha’s only accessories were a silver belly button stud and a ring on her thumb. She appeared to be sporting a full glam look, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes, and a light pink color on her full lips. Dasha wore her blond locks pushed to one side in messy waves.

In the first image, Dasha sat in the sand with leg straight and the other bent. She leaned to one side, which emphasized her hourglass waist. Dasha formed a visor with her hands as she looked at the camera with sultry eyes.

The second photo showed Dasha turned to the side, standing next to the palm tree. She rested her hands on the leaves and pushed her round booty out. Dasha looked over her shoulder at the camera as the shade covered her face.

Dasha’s post was liked more than 11,000 times and received nearly 300 comments in an hour as fans showered the babe with praise in the comments section.

“Such a hottie,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Ooooh I see you Dasha,” another user added.

Dasha always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, she sported a striped thong bodysuit that showed off her pert derriere, which her followers loved.