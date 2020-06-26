WWE Rumors: Multiple Superstars Reportedly Upset About Company’s Coronavirus Testing

Amid recent reports suggesting that several WWE employees recently tested positive for COVID-19, the latest rumors behind the scene suggest that numerous performers have expressed concern regarding the lack of information regarding the exact number of positive tests, as well as the company’s testing process as a whole.

Citing a member’s only report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, WrestlingNews.co wrote on Friday morning that “many” superstars on the main roster are “generally upset” about how WWE has gone about testing its performers for the novel coronavirus. One wrestler reportedly told Sapp that they would prefer to be tested right after tapings are completed, while another was “particularly concerned” for interviewer Kayla Braxton, who tweeted on Thursday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time.

As separately reported by Forbes, two other WWE employees — announcer Renee Young and backstage producer Adam Pearce — also went public earlier this week with the news of their positive test results. Braxton later deleted her Twitter account after getting called out by fans for allegedly not taking the proper precautions given her prior diagnosis.

WWE host Renee Young announces she's tested positive for COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/H5c6Vy1oQf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 25, 2020

In addition to the above concerns, wrestlers have reportedly been kept in the dark by WWE regarding the number of positive test results within the promotion — may it be an exact number or even an estimate. According to Sapp, one wrestler went as far as asking him personally for this information, as they believed journalists would “know better” than WWE.

Although there were several NXT wrestlers who underwent another round of tests after being exposed to a performer who had tested positive, it appears that all of these talents have tested negative. However, Sapp’s report also pointed out another matter that wrestlers supposedly took issue with due to the apparent spike in COVID-19 cases within WWE — a pair of “small gatherings” involving multiple superstars.

Even with the increase in positive tests, WWE reportedly issued a memo to all Performance Center trainees on Thursday morning, telling them to show up at the facility by 10:30 a.m. that day for “drive-through COVID testing” and to be ready for television tapings on Friday and Saturday. The company has also allegedly been urging performers who are uncomfortable with showing up to these tapings to do so as stated in the memo.

No specific individuals were mentioned among those who are apparently reluctant to report to the Performance Center amid the ongoing crisis. However, multiple main roster wrestlers, including Monday Night Raw superstar Kevin Owens, have publicly decided against participating in TV tapings until further notice due to the coronavirus situation.