Madison Beer Snaps A Smoldering Selfie In A Frilly, Floral Bra

Madison Beer took to her Instagram page this week to share a smoldering set of selfies that have her followers talking for more reasons than one. The singer thrilled her fans with the rare update on Thursday afternoon.

The upload included a total of three slides that kicked off with a close-up selfie of the 21-year-old looking hotter than ever in a frilly bra that did way more showing than covering up. The lingerie had a pink-and-white floral pattern and a flirty lace trim along its cups, which fell low on her chest to expose an eyeful of her ample cleavage and decolletage. Its band wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame and draw attention to the teasing glimpse of her toned midsection that made its way into the frame. It also had thin, scalloped straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

Madison added a trendy necklace stack to her look, which seemed to include a nameplate necklace and a pearl choker with a gold Saturn pendant. She also adorned her perfectly manicured fingers with a glitzy set of rings, and wore two gold chain bracelets around her wrist.

Just as noteworthy as Madison’s skimpy ensemble was her stunning glam in the shot. She appeared to have applied a shiny pink lip gloss over her plump lips, as well as a dusting of pink blush along her cheekbones. The star also looked to have coated her lashes in a thick layer of mascara, and swept the inner corners of her eyes with a shimmering eyeshadow to make her piercing brown eyes pop. Her brunette tresses were tied in a sleek ponytail that sat high up on her head and cascaded down her back and around her shoulders.

The “Fools” singer held her cell phone up by her head as she snapped the sultry selfie. She seemingly averted her gaze toward the audience in the first photo of the upload, though turned her eyes to the screen by the third slide. Sandwiched in between the snaps were a short video clip that saw her swaying her head and upper body around while flashing a huge smile.

Fans certainly seemed excited to see the musician back on her Instagram page, and have showered the multi-slide upload with more than three million likes since it went live. Thousands flocked to the comments section as well.

“Stunning omg,” one person wrote.

“I’m speechless,” quipped another fan.

“Umm ma’am how is that inner corner highlight so precise, I need a tutorial,” a third follower commented.

“Really cute outfit,” added a fourth admirer.

While Madison doesn’t share to her Instagram page on a regular basis, her posts always seem to be popular among her millions of fans. Last month, the star flashed her flat tummy and abs in a skimpy green crop top and light wash jeans. That look proved to be another hit, racking up over 2.9 million likes and 17,000-plus comments to date.