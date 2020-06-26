Beyonce Set To Receive Humanitarian Honor At The 2020 BET Awards

Beyonce will be recognized for her humanitarian efforts at the 2020 BET Awards on Sunday, June 28.

According to Billboard, Beyonce was handpicked by the network to be the next honoree of the prestigious award. Last year, the honor went to Nipsey Hussle for the work the late rapper was doing in his hometown of Los Angeles. Other recipients of the award have included Harry Belafonte, Rev. Al Sharpton, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, Don Cheadle, John Legend, Danny Glover, Dwyane Wade, Myrlie Evers-Williams, and Grey’s Anatomy actor Jesse Williams.

While Beyonce is mostly known for her chart-topping hits and long-running career in the entertainment industry, her humanitarian work is just as extensive. In 2017, Beyonce launched the BeyGOOD initiative. The program was first created to help underprivileged people in Houston, where the singer was born and raised. Since its launch, BeyGOOD has created scholarships all over the country for young creatives. Through the foundation, Beyonce also created the Formation Scholars program. With Formation Scholars, Beyonce helps girls who want to work in an entertainment field learn more about their craft and how they can stand out in the industry.

In addition to her own foundation, BET reports that Beyonce has been using her influence to assist those who’ve been in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Back in April, the singer partnered with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and pledged to donate more than $6 million to assist in COVID-19 relief. The funds from the partnership went toward providing essential items to underserved communities. Services included medical care, food supplies, and food deliveries, and were in addition to covering basic necessities such as cleaning supplies, medicine, face masks, and personal hygiene items. Beyonce shared the importance of the partnership via the BeyGOOD section of her website.

“Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health, and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities,” Beyonce wrote. “And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare.”

Beyonce’s recent honor comes just one week after the singer released a surprise song, “Black Parade,” in celebration of Juneteenth. The singer has been speaking out on recent acts of racial injustice, including the killing of Breonna Taylor by Kentucky police. Three months after Taylor was reportedly shot by officers who entered her home without warning, Beyonce shared an open letter to have the officers who were allegedly responsible be fired or sent to prison.

Although it’s unclear if Beyonce will actually join the virtual event, the broadcast will air on CBS and BET. The award show will be hosted by Amanda Seales, and will also pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and Little Richard.