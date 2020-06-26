Fitness Model Jeanette Jenkins Wears Blue Sports Bra & Leggings For Total Body Workout

Fitness model Jeanette Jenkins posted her latest workout video to social media site Instagram on Friday, June 26, that targeted the entire body.
For the workout, the model wore a matching sports bra and leggings outfit in a teal color. The top left her sculpted arms and shoulders exposed while teasing a strip of toned tummy. The leggings rose high on her abdomen and emphasized the curves of her shapely backside and legs. Jeanette decided to forgo shoes for the indoor workout and wore a pair of white and gray ankle socks.
Jeanette pulled her dark tresses up into a bun that sat on top of her head and appeared to have made up her face with black mascara, eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. She accessorized with a light-pink exercise watch and glitzy stud earrings.
The fitness model’s workout consisted of 10 exercises, each separated into an individual video clip in the post. She completed the workout on gray tiled flooring in an open living space just outside her kitchen. The workout didn’t require any equipment, instead relying on body weight for resistance.
Jeanette began the workout with a set of reverse lunges and reach backs. She stretched one leg out behind her and bent low into each lunge. The second exercise was the slide back to plank and stand up. The model let her socked feet pull her backwards into the plank and then she stepped forward and stood up. The third exercise was a combination of push-ups, bottom plank jacks, and top tucks.
Grab a pair of socks & have some fun! Serious Core & Glute/Booty work! Okay it’s serious everything work, upper body too! ????❤️????????It’s Day19 of our 30Day #Summer Body Bootcamp and today’s workout is @ 30min Stretch or 80min Power Yoga” in the club!❤️Login to the club www.TheHollywoodTrainerClub.com @hollywoodtrainerclub or click the link in my profile @msjeanettejenkins and once you login, click on “Exercise” then “Virtual Gym” and press play on Day 19! You can do it! Try these exercises above in the sliders as a bonus 10-5reps or 30-60sec each, 2-3sets! ❤️We will he starting ROUND TWO of our 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp on Monday July 13th! If you have fallen off or want to join us then get started NOW! All the streaming workouts are in the club. ❤️All the streaming workouts for this ”30Day Summer Body Bootcamp” our “Ab Blast” Challenge our “14Day Love Your Body Home Workouts” our “Total Body Bootcamp” our “Butt Challenge” our “Sister Series” and more are in the “Virtual Gym” under the “Exercise” tab! ????It’s only $19.99/month to access all of these challenges and over 500+ streaming workouts and challenges, over 150+ healthy recipes & meal plans and our Community Wall for Support! ❤️We would love to have you join us! All the workouts in our club are INSTRUCTIONAL. ❤️If your #Waistline is above 35inches for a female or 40inches for a male you are at increased risk of #HeartDisease ❤️???? #HeartDisease is the number one killer worldwide world ???? and you can decrease your risk factors dramatically with regular exercise & healthy eating. ❤️The goal of this 30Day Summer Body Bootcamp is to encourage you to be #committed and #consistent with your workouts and healthy eating so you can feel great, look great and function at your best. ❤️It’s never too late to make a change for the better & it’s never too late to join us! Log in and write a message on our Community Wall & join us! #WorkoutMotivation #PositiveEnergy #SelfCare #HomeWorkouts #WorkoutMotivation #SummerChallenge #LivingRoomLegs #LegExercises #SockWorkout #CoreExercises
The fourth video included lateral mountain climbers followed by stationary mountain climbers while the fifth featured cross body knee-to-elbows. Jeanette demonstrated the slide through to slide plank in the same video. The seventh exercise was the glute buster — Jeanette stood with one foot bent while she slid the other leg back and to the side. She followed the glute buster with plank jacks and cross body knee tucks, adding a set of pikes after that. The final exercise in the circuit was the bridge with a hamstring and glute pull.
In the caption of the post, Jeanette advertised her 30-day Summer Body Bootcamp hosted by The Hollywood Trainer Club website. She wrote that it was currently day 19 of the challenge. She encouraged her trainees to try the exercises in the video clips as a bonus if they were participating in the bootcamp.
The post earned dozens of comments from adoring fans within the first hour of appearing on the photo-sharing site.
“I love your work out because you always got a smile on your face,” one Instagram user commented.