Khloe Kardashian Shows Her True Love On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian posted a new photo of her adorable 2 year old, True Thompson, to the delight of her 114 million Instagram followers.

The image was a candid shot of True, enjoying a little snack. It appears she was munching on an Avengers “GoGurt” – perhaps she’s a fan?

True looked at someone off camera, and her sweet face was scrunched up into a huge grin. Part of her curly hair was pulled off her face into a bunch on the top of her head, with little tendrils peeking out from behind her left ear. Diamond studs gave her a some baby bling. A soft pink hoody completed her morning look.

The caption on the post expressed Khloe’s adoration for the little girl, born in April 2018. True is Khloe’s only child – although given the entire Kardashian/Jenner clan, she’ll have no shortage of cousins to play with. Since 2009, the famous family has welcomed 10 grandchildren into the fold.

Much like her sister Kylie’s, Khloe’s social media presence looks different since she became a mother. Both ladies’ Instagram feeds still show them dressed to the nines, with killer make-up and hair, and looking super sexy – that part hasn’t changed.

But now cute pictures of their babies are sprinkled in, too.

Fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars don’t seem to mind.

Khloe’s latest photo of True garnered just under 500,000 likes in the first hour it was posted.

“She is the CUTEST!” one follower exclaimed about Khloe’s “baby bunny”.

“So precious,” admired another.

“She’s such a blessing,” praised a third fan.

Soon after she was born, Khloe explained the significance of her daughter’s unusual name in an interview with Bazaar – ‘True’ was her maternal great-grandfather’s first name, and her grandfather’s middle name. A family member suggested it early on and it seemed like the perfect choice.

“I knew I wanted my baby to have a ‘T’ initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my grandma MJ suggested True. It stuck with me for my entire pregnancy and was the only one I couldn’t get out of my head.”

Khloe and ex Tristan Thomas, the child’s father, split last year after Thomas allegedly cheated on Khloe with former family friend, Jordyn Woods. The Cleveland Cavaliers star also may have had an indiscretion or two during Khloe’s pregnancy.

Reportedly, however, the former couple are getting along well these days. The pair seem to be still enjoying each other’s company and spending time together with True.