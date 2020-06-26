Fitness Model Eva Quiala Exposes Bare Chest Underneath An Open Fringe Jacket In Steamy Instagram Video

Eva Quiala is slaying Instagram yet again.

The model and fitness trainer often tantalizes her 1.2 million followers by flaunting her insane physique in scanty clothing and continued that streak on Thursday with a sizzling new video that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The short clip was taken in what appeared to be a large house, as a bar and kitchen could be seen in the background. A spiral staircase fell in the middle of its open floor plan, which Eva utilized as a prop as she worked the camera while showing off her insane physique in a sexy outfit that left very little to the imagination.

Eva stunned as she strutted back and forth between the camera and the stairs in a minuscule pair of orange bikini bottoms that perfectly suited her gym-honed physique. The number boasted a high-cut design that showcased the star’s curvy hips and sculpted legs, one of which she pointed out in front of her while grasping one of the steps to further accentuated her muscular thigh and calf. A quick half-turn revealed the garment’s daringly cheeky that exposed her round booty nearly in its entirety, much to the delight of her fans. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips, drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

The model opted not to wear the matching bikini top of the set, or any bikini top at all. Rather, she sported a cropped black jacket with fringe detail to cover up her bare chest. She left the piece unbuttoned and grabbed either side of its hems in an attempt to keep it from showing off too much of her voluptuous assets, however, an ample amount of cleavage was still left very much on display.

To accessorize her barely there look, Eva added a trendy necklace stack and a pair of stud earrings. Her long, ombre tresses were worn down in loose waves that cascaded behind her back, and she added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The glam look appeared to include a light pink lip gloss, blush, and a thick coat of mascara to make her piercing brown eyes pop.

Unsurprisingly, the steamy Instagram video proved to be a major hit with Eva’s adoring fans, who have viewed the clip nearly 79,000 times during its first 24 hours of going live to her feed. The share has also accrued over 24,000 likes and 457 comments in the same time span.

“Sooo fire,” one person wrote.

“A gorgeous goddess omg,” quipped another fan.

“I love your gorgeous fit body. I love you and your perfect tan,” a third follower gushed.

“So smoking hot,” added a fourth admirer.

This is hardly the first time that Eva has put her flawless figure on show on her Instagram page. She recently shared another smoldering video that saw her going full smokeshow in a minuscule neon green bikini. That post also proved popular, as it has been viewed over 109,000 times and earned more than 33,000 likes to date.