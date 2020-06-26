Jem Wolfie Performs Squats In The Tightest Yoga Pants Imaginable Before Giving Fans A ‘Belfie’

Australian bombshell Jem Wolfie floored her 2.7 million Instagram followers after performing a series of squats in a pair of extremely tight yoga pants.

In the caption for the clip, Wolfie explained that she was modeling two pieces from a clothing range that she herself had designed. Titled “Workouts by Wolfie,” the model added that she has been working on the fitness brand for six months and was finally getting ready to launch the line. Wolfie added that the specific products she was wearing included the seamless scrunch bum and sports bra set.

The video began with Wolfie smiling as she filmed herself, selfie-style, in the mirror. The sports bra had a low scooped neckline, showing off the model’s décolletage. Meanwhile, the yoga pants expertly hugged the Instagram star’s hips thanks to the skintight spandex-like material. Moreover, the leggings were a high-waisted style, which served to accentuate Wolfie’s enviable hourglass figure.

The ensemble was a bright aqua blue, perfectly complementing the model’s dirty blond hair and sun-kissed skin.

Wolfie kept her accessories to a minimum to keep focus on her figure. She wore little — if any — makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Her dirty blond hair was styled into a classic blowout, and her lush locks cascaded down her back and past her shoulders.

After showing off the ensemble, Wolfie then embarked on a number of exercises, including four deep squats. Next, Wolfie bent down to relax her back muscles, showing off her pert posterior in the process.

Wolfie then returned to the mirror, giving fans a number of “belfie” style shots. The clip also showed off Wolfie’s logo on her pants in the process.

Throughout the video, Wale’s single “Blue Yellow Green Pink White” played in the background.

Fans went wild over the latest update, awarding the post over 40,000 likes and around 675 glowing comments.

“Lawd have mercy,” raved an awestruck fan, adding both the heart-eye face and hallelujah hands emoji.

“Queeeen of curvessss,” proclaimed a second, emphasizing the sentiment with three cat heart-eye faces.

“Jem is indeed the best,” gushed a third.

“Gorgeous smile as always, queen,” added a fourth, concluding the comment with a plethora of emoji including the queen symbol, a kissing face, and a wolf symbol.

This is far from the first time that the Australian bombshell has sizzled on social media, and her sultry posts help explain why the model is the most followed celebrity on paid subscription service Only Fans.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Wolfie had previously floored fans after posting a picture where she nearly spilled out of her bikini top.