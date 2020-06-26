Kanye West Teams Up With Gap For New Apparel Line

Kanye West has teamed up with mall staple store Gap for a new fashion apparel line. This will reportedly not feature his pricey sneaker line. Rather, the collaboration will include a series of pieces for men, women, and children that will debut in the first half of 2021 and be called YEEZY Gap. The news came via a tweet Kanye sent out on June 26, calling the collaboration the #WestDayEver.

The last tweet Kanye posted was on March 2 when he announced YEEZY Season 8. This latest post shocked his 29.2 million followers who woke up to the exciting news via the social media site.

YEEZY’s design studio will create basics at a more accessible price point than the rapper’s high fashion creations. Kanye will also have a hand in how the line is presented in both stores and on the website, reported Gap Inc. Kanye and the brand agreed to a 10-year deal starting this month, with an option to renew after five years.

Kanye had previously entertained the idea of a collaboration with Gap years ago. He said in a radio interview posted on Stereo Gum in 2013 that his initial idea fell through because the rapper “couldn’t get past the politics.”

“I went to the Gap and I said ‘Lemme try to do something’…And I’m like ‘I’m telling you, I got it. I know it. I can do it. Gimme a shot.’ Our first night [on the Yeezus Tour] we sold $83,000 in tour merch. Imagine if you take these thoughts and connect it with a corporation like the Gap.”

He stated in a 2015 interview with Vogue that he wanted to be the Steve Jobs of Gap Inc. He stated that one of his dreams was to be the head creative director of the Gap during an interview to promote his YEEZY line with Adidas.

This partnership will bring the relationship between Kanye and the company full circle, as Kanye worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago. This new partnership will introduce both the Gap and YEEZY brands to new audiences.

“We are excited to welcome Kanye back to the Gap family as a creative visionary, building on the aesthetic and success of his YEEZY brand and together defining a next-level retail partnership,” said Mark Breitbard, Global Head of Gap Brand, on the website.

This is just another step in Kanye’s partnership with leading companies in the fashion world, such as his collaboration with Adidas in 2013 to distribute Yeezy brand sneakers.