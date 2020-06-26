Alexa Collins Bares Cleavage In Red Strapless Bikini For Sexy Instagram Post

Alexa Collins celebrated the start of summer by showing off her new bikini from Escape Swimwear on Instagram on Friday morning. The model shared a photo of herself rocking a red strapless two-piece from the brand as she posed by a plant in her home. Alexa’s look did nothing but favors for her curves and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Alexa standing beside a tall green plant in what looked to be her kitchen. A counter could be seen in the background. She appeared to be standing in front of a window, as natural light poured over her body and highlighted her tan skin. She looked ready to head out into the summer sun in her skimpy swimwear.

Alexa’s bikini included a strapless top with two square panels that covered her breasts and attached to two horizontal strings. The open-front concept exposed the model’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the top and at the center.

Alexa’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides tied up high above her hips and drew attention to her hourglass figure. Alexa’s long, lean legs were perfectly framed in the bikini bottom.

Alexa accessorized her outfit with silver layered necklaces, stud earrings, and a ring on her finger. She also appeared to sport full glam, including bronzer, highlighter, thick lashes and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Alexa tied her blond locks up in a messy bun with a few strands left out to frame her face.

Alexa posed with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure. She also arched her back and tugged at the sides of her top playfully. The model looked down at the ground with parted lips.

Alexa’s post garnered nearly 7,000 likes and just over 140 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers expressed admiration for her stunning physique in the comments section.

“You look amazing,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“Omg what a gorgeous babe,” another user added.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” a third follower wrote.

Alexa always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. Earlier this week, she went for a casual look in jeans and a tight crop top as she posed outside of Krispy Kreme, which her followers loved.