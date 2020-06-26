Meg Kylie Brings On The Heat In Purple Lace Lingerie

Meg Kylie showed off her curvaceous body in a skimpy lingerie set for her latest Instagram post. The Australian hottie published the two-photo update today, which can be viewed here. Her 807,000 followers are used to seeing her posing in barely-there outfits, and her latest share did not disappoint.

In the first snapshot, Meg posed indoors in her scanty attire, seemingly inside her room. She posed sideways and did a squat on top of what looked like a bed. She faced a big mirror, which almost covered her face from view as she took the selfie. The angle also showed off the curves of her perky posterior.

In the second photo, she sat on the bed, spreading her legs in front of the camera. Her right leg rested on the flat surface, while her other knee was raised and bent. She leaned to the side, using her right hand as support for her body. She lowered her chin as she gazed at her phone’s screen and took the snap.

Meg sizzled in a purple minuscule bra made from a sheer material with lace detailing, which appeared to be cut too tiny for her voluptuous chest. It offered a nice view of her buxom curves that were visible from the see-through scalloped cups. It boasted a plunging neckline, which exposed a generous amount of cleavage.

She sported a matching pair of undies, crafted in the same fabric. Although not entirely visible, the thong design boasted her round derrière. The undergarment featured a silk waistband that had the Lounge Underwear logo. It accentuated her toned midsection, and the high cut helped elongate her legs.

Meg left her highlighted tresses down and styled in loose waves. She let its long strands cascade down her back. She enhanced her beauty with cosmetics. She appeared to wear filled-in eyebrows, black mascara, and nude lipstick with a clear lip gloss on top.

In the caption, Meg greeted her fans and added a coffee emoji. She also made sure to tag Lounge Underwear in both the post and the picture.

As of this writing, her latest social media upload earned more than 24,300 likes and 250-plus comments. Hundreds of her avid admirers wrote gushing messages about her extremely fit figure. Other followers were left speechless by the sheer display of skin. Instead, opting to use emoji to express their thoughts about the new share.

“PERFECTION at its finest,” gushed an admirer.

“You are so sexy, and your skin looks so perfect,” another fan commented.

“Best waistline on IG!” a third Instagram follower added.