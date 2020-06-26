Hilde Osland Sizzles In A Skintight Aqua Catsuit While Hiking

Social media star Hilde Osland stunned her 3.5 million Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she showcased her killer figure in a skintight aqua catsuit while out on a hike.

The bodysuit was a beautiful aqua color, which not only perfectly complemented Osland’s blond hair and sun-kissed skin, but also played off the beautiful blue waters that were visible from the hike’s views. The garment also featured spaghetti straps and a low v-neckline which gave fans a generous view of the model’s décolletage.

The fabric of the bodysuit looked to be a spandex-type material and expertly hugged Osland’s enviable curves. It also had a very low back, adding yet another sultry aspect to the outfit.

Osland completed the look with a pair of chunky white New Balance sneakers. She also wore a peach and yellow ribbon that she tied around her hair, which added a pop of color against the blues of the sky, water, and attire.

Osland accessorized with a gold choker necklace with charms that spelled out her name, as well as some gold hoop earrings. Her makeup looked to consist of eyeliner and mascara, in addition to strong brows and a brownish peach lip.

The Norwegian bombshell posted six pictures of the hike, and offered her fans different poses in each one. In the first picture, Osland smiled at the camera straight on, giving fans a beautiful smile. In other pictures, she showed off her figure by angling sideways or even posing with her back to the camera to flaunt her bombshell body.

Though the location was not geo-tagged, Osland suggested that the hike was around Perth, in Western Australia, by joking that the city was “not bad” as she stared out over the beautiful vistas. Though the Instagram star was born in Norway, she grew up down under and Australia remains her home.

Fans went went over the new mega-update, awarding the post over 24,000 likes and around 450 comments in under half an hour.

“The most beautiful girl in the world!” one lovestruck fan proclaimed, adding both two red hearts and a red rose emoji to emphasize the sentiment.

“Looking gorgeous,” raved a second, along with the heart-eye face symbol.

“I love your smile, you are perfect,” gushed a third.

“The beautiful background pales in comparison,” sweetly concluded a fourth.

This is far from the first time this week that the blond beauty has wowed her fans. Just two days ago, she dropped jaws in a “Super Babe” crop top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.