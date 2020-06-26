Justin Bieber Files $20 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Sexual Assault Accusers

His lawyers claim that the allegations against Bieber are 'factually impossible.'

Justin Bieber is filing suit against two women who accused him of sexual assault. The singer’s lawyers filed a $20 million defamation suit against the women, who made the claims against Bieber anonymously on social media under the handles @ItsnotKadi (Kadi) and @danielleglvn (Danielle), according to People. In a filing, Bieber’s lawyers said that the claims against him were “factually impossible, and disproven both by indisputable documentary evidence and the individuals’ own admissions.”

The filing goes on to refute the claims of both women individually. Kadi’s claim was that Bieber had invited her to his hotel room at the Langham Hotel at 2:30 am on May 5, 2015.

“The allegations are factually impossible, revealing and evidencing beyond any doubt that her social media post and allegations are a complete fabrication, an elaborate hoax,” the filing reads.

The filing continues by describing Kadi as a super-fan of the singer who was desperate for his attention and for fame. Bieber’s lawyers cite tweets from Kadi that support the notion that she was hungry for fame.

However I never stayed at the four seasons on the 9th or the 10th. This person put another tweet up earlier saying they saw me at the restaurant the following night not the hotel pic.twitter.com/K4WHNRlC6k — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Bieber was at a Met Gala afterparty when the alleged encounter took place, according to the filing, and he was in front of dozens of witnesses. The filing claims that Bieber did not assault Kadi or any other woman on the night in question.

The filing also refutes the second allegation, saying that Danielle had claimed that Bieber assaulted her in a Four Seasons Hotel room in March of 2014, but the singer didn’t actually stay at the Four Seasons during that window of time. It described Danielle’s accusation as a “malicious lie,” and said that there were witnesses and documentary evidence that proved that was the case.

The filing further argues that Danielle fabricated her claim because it was reported that Bieber had dinner at the Four Seasons on March 10, and she presumed that he was also staying there. Bieber’s lawyer made it clear, though, that even though he ate at the Four Seasons, he was not staying there.

Before filing the lawsuit, Bieber had also taken to his social media to refute the claims made by Danielle. He posted hotel receipts and screenshots of emails in an attempt to refute the claims, writing that he had decided to address the allegations head-on. Bieber said that he takes sexual assault seriously, and he wanted to deny these allegations out of respect for victims who deal with issues around assault every day. After her allegation was published, Danielle’s tweet and account were deleted from Twitter.