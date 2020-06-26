Polina Malinovskaya Flaunts Cleavage In Sexy White & Orange Bra

Polina Malinovskaya delighted her 1.8 million followers with a quadruple Instagram update that saw her in a casual yet sexy look.

The first photo captured the model posed outside, but she did not use a geotag to indicate her specific location. She positioned herself in front of a sizeable tile-lined building that reflected the city landscape behind her. Polina appeared to be in the midst of turning her head in a different direction and her hair had a lot of movement in it. She placed both hands near her hips and shot a look into the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

The model opted for the same Calvin Klein bra that she wore in her previous upload. The body of the garment was constructed of bright white cotton, and its scooping neckline showed off her cleavage. The bra’s band made a statement and had a shiny silver fabric that boasted the company’s logo on it. Meanwhile, the top and bottom of the silky fabric had a bright orange detail that made the garment stand out.

Polina went a little more casual on her lower-half and spotted a pair of gray sweatpants. The piece had a high waistband that was worn over her belly button, but it still offered a generous view of her abs. The second photo in the set captured Polina in a slightly altered pose and in the third image in the series, Polina turned her body in profile while showing off her slender arms and shoulders.

The last image in the deck offered a view of Polina’s backside as she playfully ran her hands through her silky blond tresses. The Russian-born beauty did not add any accessories to her racy outfit, ensuring that all eyes were on her bombshell body.

She styled her long, blond locks with a middle part, and her hair spilled over her chest. Polina wore a natural application of makeup that highlighted her beauty. It looked like she wore defined brows that matched the color of her roots and Polina brushed her cheekbones with a light pink blush and highlighter directly above it.

Even though the image has only been live on her feed for a short time, it’s earned Polina over 91,000 likes. An additional 405 Instagrammers added comments.

“Omg, i didn’t know angels exist,” one follower commented with a few smiley face emoji.

“I have had platonic love since I saw her,” a second follower added.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world,” another gushed with a series of heart-eye emoji.