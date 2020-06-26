Cynthia Bailey Says Dealing With Negative Responses To Daughter Noelle’s Coming Out Was ‘Tough’

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey, 53 and her daughter Noelle Robinson, 20, opened about the experience they shared when Noelle came out as sexually fluid on television in an interview with Hollywood Life on Thursday. The mother-daughter team also discussed how the two prepared for a backlash and dealt with some hate.

Noelle came out to Cynthia as the two were casually driving and filming for the hit reality show. The Atlanta mother explained that she wasn’t aware of what was to come.

“It was an honest moment and as a parent, you never know what that moment’s going to look like or where it’s going to be.”

Fans have seen the young woman on The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the past ten seasons. Noelle has spent half of her life filming for a television show and in the public eye. She even chose a very public way to come out. However, the young lady has no regrets.

“I’m definitely happy that I did it. I’m definitely happy with that decision.”

The young woman explained that her experiences had helped others.

“I think it was a really powerful moment in the season that I feel like impacted a lot of people in a positive way,” Noelle shared.

While Noelle mentioned that coming out created a positive impact, before the scenes airing, Cynthia and Noelle prepared for any negative responses they may receive. The scenes between the mother and daughter were filmed eight months before airing.

During that time, the two ladies made plans to avoid the haters. Noelle used the filter and block capabilities on social media to avoid seeing negative responses.

Mom Cynthia wanted Noelle to go a step further and take a break from social media for a little while. It wasn’t clear if that break happened, although Noelle explained that she did get a great deal of love after the coming out aired.

“So, I kind of mentally prepared myself for the worst in terms of the hate comments. I actually did get an outpour of positivity for the most part, I was pretty happy.”

Not everything was positive, though. Cynthia admitted that while Noelle got a fair amount of positive reaction, there was some “hate” that they had to manage. The Bailey Agency owner acknowledged that getting the negative response “was tough.” However, the two “got through it.”

Things seem to be going well for Noelle. The young woman even has a new love interest, Alexis Powell. The couple spends lots of time together in Los Angeles, where they both live.