Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s Tweets Surprising Response To ‘Jersey Shore’ Renewal

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi tweeted a surprising response to the announcement that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation would return for a fourth season. The news was revealed on June 25 that the series — which had Nicole and other cast members claiming they were done during last season’s finale episode — would return to MTV.

Nicole remarked on Twitter that she wished good luck to her television family moving forward and that she would be watching, effectively sealing her fate with the series and making good on her promise to exit.

During Angelina Pivarnick’s wedding reception, Nicole stated that she was finished with the show, noting that participating in filming was not fun anymore. Also expressing her frustration was Deena Nicole Cortese, who said directly to Jersey Shore‘s cameras that she would never film with Angelina again, after the bride refused to forgive her castmates for what she felt was a tasteless speech. Jenni, while visibly upset, did not comment on whether or not she would return to the series during that episode or in a series of live tweets while it aired.

On the season finale, Nicole was in tears when Angelina ignored her and her female pals after the speech.

“I’m quitting, I think,” said Nicole on the episode. “I think this is it.”

She would later reveal on her podcast, It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey, that the show was about family, making fun of each other, having a good time and laughing. She said that it was always in good fun and remarked that the third season was so “serious. It’s not about a team anymore.”

On the other hand, three of the show’s male castmates — Vinny Guadagnino, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino — said they would return. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro did not comment either way.

Fans of the series who saw Nicole’s tweet quickly responded to the news.

Stop playing Nicole.

You need to be in season 4. @MTV get a camera crew to her house pronto! Give us what we want. Snooki, the kids, and throw in @joeycamasta for good measure.b???? — Liana Brooke (@Liana_bro0ke) June 25, 2020

“No way. Snooki! You have to come back!” remarked a user.

“Jersey Shore needs to give Angelina the boot so Snooki can come back and the show can just be filled with laughs and jokes and good times!” said another follower.

“Not gonna lie, it’s gonna stink not to see Snooki spiral anymore, but I guess it’s up to us that watched her when we were 15 and 16 to continue the legacy, LOL,” remarked another fan.

The series’ Season 3 finale was one of its highest-rated episodes since November 2018, reported Deadline. The show had a total viewership of 1.7 million. It also ranked as the No. 1 cable series across all key demos in its time period. The official return date and cast lineup for the upcoming season are unknown, according to Deadline.