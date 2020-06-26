WWE News: Superstar, Who Has Reportedly Been Buried, Takes A Major Shot At Vince McMahon On Twitter

WWE superstar Cedric Alexander recently took a shot at Vince McMahon on Twitter. Retweeting a clip in which Buddy Murphy is shown hitting him on the face with his knee during a match, Alexander called the move the “VKM Special,” suggesting that he’s unhappy with his current position in the company.

The clip is from a recent Main Event tag team match where Alexander teamed up with Ricochet in a losing effort to Murphy and Austin Theory. While Alexander didn’t reveal why he took a shot at McMahon, he was presumably referencing the rumors about the WWE chairman reportedly burying him.

It is currently unknown if Alexander was airing his frustrations or trying to build a storyline. WWE superstars bashing company officials and other performers on social media is frowned upon unless management has given them permission beforehand. However, if Alexander feels that he has been buried, he might not be too worried about the ramifications of dissing the boss in a public forum.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, McMahon supposedly sees nothing in Alexander. Paul Heyman reportedly wanted to push the superstar while he was the executive director of the red brand, and while Alexander did have a brief United States Championship program with AJ Styles, he has mostly been used as a lower midcard enhancement talent since 2019. The feud with Styles also seemed to mark Alexander’s descent in the Monday Night Raw pecking order.

The WWE chairman has also reportedly given up on Humberto Carillo and Ricochet, two other performers who were believed to be Heyman projects, and central to the red brand’s future along with Alexander at one point. Alexander has formed an alliance with Ricochet in recent months, but it doesn’t appear as if the duo will be pushed in the Monday Night Raw Tag Team division any time soon.

The aforementioned report notes that Alexander was reportedly considered for a United States Championship run last year. If that rumor was true, it’s unclear why McMahon changed his mind about the superstar, though it’s highly likely that the chairman only considered giving him a shot because Heyman vouched for him.

As documented by Fightful, several superstars are worried about their futures in the company now that Heyman is gone. He was responsible for many underutilized and rising talents getting opportunities on the red brand in recent times. Now that McMahon and Bruce Prichard are running the show, some wrestlers fear that they’ll become afterthoughts under the new regime.