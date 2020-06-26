Tarsha Whitmore Slays In Curve-Hugging Animal-Print Set

Tarsha Whitmore swapped out her bikini in favor of a curve-hugging set that showcased her fit figure just as well. The model shared the hot new update with her 844,000 fans an hour ago, and it’s already attracted a ton of attention.

Thes snapshot captured Tarsha posed in front of a bar somewhere in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia. The back wall was lined with shelves that held a wide variety of liquor, and the bar itself had a black top while the outside was constructed of light wood. Several turquoise bar stools sat in front of the counter.

Tarsha posed in the center of the image in a bold animal-print set from online retailer Fashion Nova. On top, she sported a skintight shirt that boasted long sleeves. The outfit cut off near her ribs and exposed her trim abs. Its crew neckline covered her collar and didn’t reveal too much of her upper half. One of her hands fell to the side, and she bent the opposite arm at her elbow and twirled a piece of hair between her fingers.

The model wore a pair of matching bottoms that were as tight as her top. Its sexy fit accentuated her muscular legs, and it had a thick waistband that was worn over her navel. The garment also highlighted her bombshell curves and hourglass figure. Tarsha added only a small ring to her skin-baring ensemble, which provided the perfect amount of bling. The model also held a black clutch in her right hand.

She rocked a pair of sexy heels with her attire, and its clear front showed off her french pedicure. Tarsha styled her chestnut locks with a few loose waves and a middle part. Her curls spilled over her shoulders and grazed her chest. Tarsha wore her usual application of glam that included a lot of attention to her eyes. It looked like she had defined brows and a few thick coats of mascara. Tarsha dusted her cheeks with dark blush and added matte lipstick to her pout.

The model joked that she bought more of the sets today because it covered her bloated belly. The post has already earned over 4,000 likes and 75 comments.

“Out of this worlddd,” one follower commented with a few crown emoji.

“Leopard print never looked so good,” a second social media user commented.

“Soooo hot, idol xxxx,” another fan wrote with a few hearts.

“Pretty inside & out,” a fourth chimed in.