Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Some Adorable Moments With Son Gideon Before Birth Of Baby Girl

Joy-Anna Duggar will be welcoming her second child soon.

Joy-Anna Duggar is getting very close to giving birth to her and Austin Forsyth’s second child. The Counting On stars are expecting a baby girl this summer and getting excited about growing their little family. By the looks of the latest Instagram share on Austin’s page, they are spending some quality time with their son, Gideon, 2, before the new arrival.

The post consisted of a sweet photo of Joy-Anna and Gideon, as well as a cute video clip of the little boy playing it up for the camera. Austin announced in the caption on Instagram that the twosome are his “two favorite people.” The snapshot seemed to reveal how much love the Duggar daughter has for her son as she was staring at him with a huge smile on her face. She is now 32 weeks along and she appeared to be glowing in the photo as she nears the end of her pregnancy. She also appeared to be makeup-free when the picture was snapped.

Joy’s hair was pulled back into either a ponytail or braid, as the back of her head wasn’t seen. She had a few loose strands around her face. She wore a black scoop-neck top that read, “Pardon My Bump.” The 22-year-old expectant mom had previously worn that in other photos that she has shared on her Instagram. She was also wearing the necklace that was gifted to her a few months ago with the name of the baby girl, Annabell Elise, that she miscarried a year ago.

Also in the photo, Gideon was showing off his winning smile. He wore a grey t-shirt with fire trucks on the front. The video revealed the Duggar grandson’s goofy side as he made faces while the camera was rolling. You could hear Joy-Anna prompting her son into making both happy and mad faces. He did just that, but then got a little shy and ran off. Duggar fans loved to see Gideon’s smiles and giggles.

“He’s so goofy! So cute!!” one follower said.

“Gideon is getting so big. I love his big personality so cute!!!” another fan replied.

“His smile is the best,” said a third fan.

Joy’s sister, Jinger Vuolo, also hopped onto the comments to say how much her daughter Felicity loved to see her cousin’s antics. She said that Felicity could watch it all day.

Last month, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth left Gideon at home and went on a short getaway for their wedding anniversary. It appears that the reality stars are getting in some much needed time away before they soon become a family of four.