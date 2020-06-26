‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, 33, Goes Glam In New Pic

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola went glam in a new selfie uploaded to Instagram, where she has 3.2 million followers. The stunning brunette turned heads in a photo taken inside her car as she showed off her long locks and perfectly applied makeup.

Although Sammi has not been part of the Jersey Shore franchise since the original MTV series ended its initial run in 2012, fans continue to be interested in her personal life. She opted out of returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the show debuted in 2018 and now runs a business called Sweetheart Styles, which sells jewelry and accessories.

In the new upload, Sammi was seated in a vehicle. It was unclear if the car belonged to the former reality star turned businesswoman.

The image showed Sammi with her long hair freshly styled. It was worn parted to one side and curled softly at the ends, a change from her tenure on the reality series when she generally wore her hair flat-ironed and pin-straight. The hairstyle was less severe than her former look and softened the 33-year-old’s features.

Sammi appeared to have tanned her face and body in the image. It was not noted if her skin’s glow was due to a tanning salon or a trip she had taken with fiance Christian Biscardi. The couple dated for three years before becoming engaged in 2019.

Her skin’s glow called for a lighter hand when it came to Sammi’s makeup application. Her eyebrows, already full and lush, were enhanced with either a powder or pencil to further define their shape. She appeared to have a golden brown eyeshadow on her lids. Her eyes seemed to be lined with black liner and she added false eyelashes to give her peepers a doe shape. A brownish-pink blush appeared to have been applied on her cheekbones and highlighter was used in certain spots on her face to brighten her features. Sammi finished her glam with a light pink lipstick.

Sammi wore a white shirt with a v-neck, and she topped off her fashion with a black leather jacket.

Fans loved the chance to catch up with Sammi via the new snap. They shared their feelings regarding her look in the comments section.

“The happiness glow on you is so real,” remarked one follower.

“This girl is gorgeous! She still looks the same except wiser and stronger, just beautiful,” said a second admirer.

“You look so beautiful! Wow, most gorgeous hair ever!!!” stated a third user.

“Looking gorgeous and nice jacket,” said a fourth Instagrammer.