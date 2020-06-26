‘Jersey Shore’ Star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola, 33, Goes Glam In New Pic

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola went glam in a new selfie uploaded to Instagram. The stunning brunette turned heads in a photo taken in her car as she showed off her long locks and perfectly applied makeup with her 3.2 million followers. Although Sammi has not been part of the Jersey Shore franchise since the original MTV series ended its initial run in 2012, fans continue to have interest in her personal life.

In the new upload, Sammi was seated in a vehicle. It was unclear if the car belonged to the former reality star turned businesswoman who opted out of returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when the show debuted in 2018.

The image showed Sammi with her long hair freshly styled. It was worn parted to one side and curled softly at the ends, a change from her tenure on the reality series when the reality star generally wore her hair flat-ironed pin-straight. The hairstyle was less severe than her former look and softened the 33-year-old’s facial features.

Sammi appeared to have tanned her face and body in the image. It was not noted if her skin’s glow was due to a tanning salon or a trip she had taken with fiance Christian Biscardi. The couple dated for three years before becoming engaged in 2019.

Her skin’s glow called for a lighter hand when it came to Sammi’s makeup application. Her eyebrows, already full and lush, were enhanced with either a powder or pencil to further define their shape. She appeared to have a golden brown eyeshadow atop her lids. Her eyes seemed to be lined with black eyeliner and she added false eyelashes to give her peepers a doe-shape. A brownish-pink blush appeared to have been applied on her cheekbones and highlighter was used in certain spots on her face to brighten her features. Sammi finished her face fashion with a light pink lipstick, giving her mouth a lush pucker.

Sammi wore a white shirt with a sweetheart neckline. She topped off her fashion with a black leather jacket.

Fans of the former reality star who now runs a business called Sweetheart Styles which sells jewelry and accessories loved the chance to catch up with Sammi via the new snap. They shared their feelings regarding her look in the comments section of the share.

“The happiness glow on you is so real,” remarked one follower.

“This girl is gorgeous! She still looks the same except wiser and stronger, just beautiful,” said a second fan.

“You look so beautiful! Wow, most gorgeous hair ever!!!” stated a third follower.

“Looking gorgeous and nice jacket,” said a fourth Instagram user.