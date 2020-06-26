‘One Piece’ Chapter 984 Could Feature Betrayal In Newly-Formed Alliance Between Kaido And Big Mom

Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido and Big Mom Pirates captain and Emperor Charlotte Linlin shocked the entire world of One Piece when they decided to form an alliance in the Land of Wano. After engaging in a breathtaking battle in the Beast Pirates’ headquarters at Onigashima, Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom came to an agreement to set aside their rivalry and join forces in achieving their common goal to eliminate Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates and conquer the world. However, though the Beast Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates still haven’t accomplished anything as members of the same alliance, there is already a growing belief among fans that the union between the two of the Four Emperors of the Sea could soon encounter betrayal.

According to One Piece fans at Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece manga could feature Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom betraying each other. For Reddit user Legit_tv, he thinks that Emperor Big Mom and her crew would be experiencing the same thing they did to the Germa 66 during the wedding between Vinsmoke Sanji and Charlotte Pudding.

“I don’t know why but it feels like the Big mom pirates might get betrayed by the beast pirates kind’ve like what the big mom did to germa and maybe that is why perospero doesnt agree. Just a thought I wanted to bring up to see what you guys think.”

Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom may both looked serious when they announced their decision to form an alliance, but as revealed by Straw Hat Pirates navigator Nico Robin, a pirate alliance is often marked by betrayal. As captains of two of the oldest active pirate crews in the world, Emperor Kaido and Emperor Big Mom must be aware that the alliance they formed isn’t built to last since they are both aiming to find the world’s greatest treasure, One Piece, and become the next Pirate King.

It still remains a big question mark if Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates will already proceed with their plan to betray Emperor Big Mom in One Piece Chapter 984, but if they do, they aren’t expected to accomplish their mission that easily. In the previous chapter of One Piece, Charlotte Perospero was shown in the vicinity of the Beast Pirates’ territory at Onigashima. While his brothers and sisters were still trying to find ways to enter the Land of Wano, Perospero decided to go to Onigashima by himself while riding the candy wave he created using his devil fruit ability.

Like most members of the Big Mom Pirates, Perospero doesn’t agree with their captain’s decision to form an alliance with Emperor Kaido and the Beast Pirates. Once he sees that the Beast Pirates are planning to do something that would put Emperor Big Mom’s life in danger, Perospero would definitely not think twice before going an a rampage at Onigashima.