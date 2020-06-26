Georgia Fowler Goes Braless And Gets Soaking Wet In A See-Through Dress

The Victoria's Secret model lied back and got pretty risqué in a plunging sheer dress for her latest sizzling Instagram upload.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler got pretty risqué on Instagram this week when she shared a stunning new photo of herself as she laid down in the ocean while braless in a see-through dress. The lingerie model proudly showed off her flawless body for her 1.1 million followers in the June 25 upload, which showed her while she got soaking wet with her back down on the sand.

The NSFW photo, which can be seen via Georgia’s Instagram page here, showed her in a very sheer long-sleeved brown dress that flowed in the shallow water.

The Project Runway New Zealand Season 1 host stretched her left leg out and bent her right as she went barefoot. The star appeared to sport a pair of bikini bottoms under her dress, but ditched a bra completely underneath the sheer fabric. Her plunging wet outfit clung to her flawless curves as she showed off one of her very best model poses.

The 28-year-old supermodel let her short, dark hair get totally soaked as she closed her eyes while her head pointed upwards. Her left arm was down by her side as she appeared to hold on to her flowy gown, while she lifted her right arm up and away from her body.

In the caption, the star, who’s walked in three Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows, confirmed that the photo was taken by professional photographer Nicole Bentley for the Australian version of Elle magazine.

The comments section of the fashion-forward snap — which was shared shortly after she showed off her toned booty while she rode a quad bike in a backless swimsuit — was full of sweet messages for the star.

“Very beautiful,” one person said.

“This is a beautiful photo,” another Instagram user told the model with three fire emoji.

“Wow this is gorgeous and I think my fav shot of you,” a third person said with a red heart.

“You never cease to Amaze us, Gal. Loving you and supporting you always,” another comment read.

The sizzling new photo has received over 12,600 likes in just over 12 hours since she first posted it to her account.

The latest look at her fit and toned model body followed a hot shot of her in a bikini near the water earlier this year.

As The Inquisitr reported back in May, Georgia gave her Instagram fans another big treat when she posted a sizzling photo of herself as she flashed her glowing all over tan and relaxed in a stylish white two-piece. The supermodel leaned back with her right leg up while she posed on a white yacht which was out on the water.