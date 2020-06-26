Abby Dowse Flaunts Underboob & Rocks Tiny Lace Panties In Scorching New Photo

Abby Dowse wowed her audience with a sizzling new snapshot that pushed the envelope. The image was added to her feed a few hours ago and captured the Australian beauty in a crop top and panties. The NSFW photo can be viewed here.

Abby posed inside and gave her captivated audience a glimpse of her “weekend mood.” She appeared in a room with white walls and positioned herself in front of a floor-length mirror. The model leaned her head back into her hand, which was rested against the wall. Abby casually hung her other arm near her side, and it grazed her hip on the way down. She popped out her right hip toward the front and kicked the opposite leg forward.

She sizzled in a skimpy outfit that showcased her fit figure. A tag in the post indicated that the revealing set was from retailer Fashion Nova. On her upper half, she wore a tiny white crop top that read “babygirl” in bold, black letters near the top of her neck. The garment had small capped sleeves that hit high on her slender arms. Meanwhile, Abby went braless under the top and flaunted a massive amount of underboob, something her fans didn’t seem to mind.

On her lower half, Abby sported a pair of lace panties that partially exposed her skin underneath. It had tiny string sides that stretched over her hips and showed off her small midsection and waist. Its high cut also flaunted her fit thighs. On the lower portion of her leg, Abby wore a pair of black tube socks that went over her knee.

She accessorized with a small silver bracelet and a ring to match, which added the perfect amount of bling to her attire. Abby styled her long, blond tresses with a few loose waves, and they spilled over her shoulders and back. It looked like she was done up with a minor application of makeup that had a bronze base. It looked like she also added a few thick coats of mascara and a clear gloss on her lips.

Over the span of three hours, Abby’s post has earned over 14,000 likes and 355 comments. Many of her followers raced to the comment section to share their love for the sizzling shot.

“Always so unbelievably gorgeous will never get used to it. Have a great weekend babe,” one follower commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“Looove your eyes and the aesthetic of this,” a second fan added. “Fashionnova gotta rename this the Abby line, definitely babygirl.”

“Beautiful as always,” one more commented.