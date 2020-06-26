’90 Day Fiancé’: Biniyam Opens Up About The Loss Of His Parents

Season 2 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is introducing viewers to Biniyam, a 29-year-old man living in Ethiopia, during its June 29 episode of the series, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

Biniyam is in a relationship with Ariela. After a difficult divorce, Ariela decided to pack her bags and travel the world in an attempt to reconnect with herself. While visiting Ethiopia, she crossed paths with Biniyam on his way to MMA practice. The couple immediately hit it off, and Ariela ended up spending several months with her new beau in his home country. After returning to the United States, she realized she was pregnant and began making plans to permanently relocate to Ethiopia so Biniyam could be there for the birth of his child.

During his introduction interview on the upcoming episode, Biniyam shared more about himself outside of his relationship with Ariela. At the beginning of the clip, he tells the show’s cameras that he’s currently living with his brother and sister-in-law in a one-bedroom home. He went on to reveal that he’s the baby of his family and that he’s dealt with tragedy early in his life.

“Everybody in my family takes care of me because my parents died when I was young,” he said. “I was 13 or 14. I know they both died from illness, but I don’t know how exactly they died. We were all of a sudden left with nothing.”

Biniyam went on to reflect on his fiancée, telling the cameras about Ariela’s “beautiful eyes and smile.” He said she is different from other women and supports him in ways he’s never experienced before in a relationship. Biniyam also admitted that he wasn’t planning to have kids with Ariela just yet.

“We didn’t think about it for a baby, but we fall on the bed,” he said.

Ariela has echoed Biniyam’s sentiments, saying she definitely didn’t plan to fall in love and have children with a man she barely knew, but she had no regrets about the relationship, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“I barely even knew him, but at the same time, when you meet someone and you have that connection, you can feel like you know someone even if it’s only been a couple of months,” she said. “I decided that I wanted to try at least the experience of being together because I really wanted to start my own family.”

The reality star went on to say that her relationship with Biniyam is totally “genuine,” and that she thinks viewers will see that during their emotional journey this season.