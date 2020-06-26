Rachael Ray Delights Fans With Adorable Pic Of A Surprise Laundry Basket Stowaway

Rachael Ray delighted her 940,000 Instagram followers with an adorable photo of a surprise laundry basket stowaway that was found in her home. The sweet image gave fans yet another look at the newest member of the Ray-Cusimano clan, dog Bella Boo Blue, who appeared to have found a new and comfortable place to settle down.

In the image, Bella was lying atop a pile of clothing in a half-full laundry basket. Rachael explained in the caption that her baby girl pup is “low maintenance” and needs few things to keep her entertained. Rachael remarked in the caption that she thought that dogs needed a comfy bed and toys to keep them happy. However, the talk show host revealed that Bella just needs a half-full laundry basket to keep her entertained.

Fans of the talk show host swooned over the photo and revealed why they believe that of all the places the pup can slow down for some quiet time, she picked a pile of the couple’s dirty clothes.

“What a sweetheart. The clothes have the scent of you and your husband. Besides, they’re soft,” deduced one of Rachael’s admirers.

“Just like a kid they want a toy and then they just play with the box it came in,” commented a second fan.

“Oh glad she found her comfort zone…..till she grows out of it,” joked a third follower.

“Isn’t that the truth;) mine likes to shred cardboard boxes,” stated a fourth fan.

Rachael has been sharing images of Bella Blue since she adopted the adorable pit bull on June 15. Bella Blue entered Rachael and husband John Cusimano’s life after the couple lost their beloved four-legged family member Isaboo in May. Most recently the talk show host and Food Network star posted images of Bella sleeping with a favorite new toy, a stuffed duck. She also shared a video of the puppy playing with a cube of ice, a favorite pastime as the dog chased and swatted at the frozen block of water.

Together, Rachael and her husband recently filmed this season’s last episode of Rachael’s talk show The Rachael Ray Show from their home in Lake Luzerne, New York, located in the Adirondack Mountains. This last episode was where viewers were able to meet Bella Blue for the first time. The area is where the talk show host grew up and lived before moving to New York City to try and make it in the food business. Rachael would later return to the area and rent a home to be close to her family. She would later purchase that home and add to it, expanding on her property. This is where she and John reside when they are not in their SoHo apartment in New York.