Candice Swanepoel Pulls At Her Cheeky Bikini Bottoms In Sizzling New Photo

The lingerie model flashed her toned booty in a gorgeous new shot.

Long-time Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel got pretty cheeky on Instagram this week after she slipped into a seriously tiny pair of bikini bottoms for a photo shoot. The lingerie model proudly showed off her fit and toned body in the sizzling black-and-white photo, which was shared to the official Instagram account of her own swim line, Tropic of C, on Thursday, June 25.

The seriously hot new photo showed the mom of two from the side as she struck a pose and tugged on her seriously skimpy thong bikini bottoms.

They gave fans a glimpse at her pert derrière with only a tiny piece of material at the back, which was held up by a thin string that stretched over her slim hips. Candice — who recently stunned fans in a skintight and seriously plunging black swimsuit — wrapped her right arm around her torso and pulled at the string with her hand to create a very high-waisted look that showed off her slim hips.

Candice paired the tiny bottoms with a fuller bikini top that featured underwired cups for extra support, though the tone of the photo made it impossible to know exactly what color swimwear the supermodel wore for the shoot. Her two-piece perfectly framed her flat and toned tummy as she arched her back slightly and put her arms across her body with her fit physique on full show.

The star had her signature textured blond hair cascading down her back and pushed over to the right side of her face while she looked down with her mouth slightly open.

Candice stood in front of a large bush of what appeared to be white blossom.

In the upload, Tropic of C tagged Candice’s official Instagram account as well as the account of stylist Inge Fonteyne. In the caption, the brand urged fans to “Love yourself” alongside the hashtag #summersolstice.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the hot new shot, which has received thousands of likes, in the comments section.

“Woooowwww,” one fan commented with five fire symbols.

“Stunningggg,” another comment red with two white hearts.

Another Instagram user called Candice “Gorgeous” with a heart eye emoji.

The stunning new snap was shared online shortly after the star wowed fans in another gorgeous photo posted by Tropic of C to social media last week. That time, Candice got down on the sand and sat in a cross-legged pose during another photo shoot for her brand as she flaunted her fit body in a dark pink zebra-print bikini while she gave the camera a pretty sultry look.