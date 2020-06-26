‘Tenet’ Release Date Has Been Pushed Back Yet Again, Will Now Release In August

Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated new film Tenet has had its release date pushed back yet again, according to Variety. The film will now premiere in theaters on August 12.

The new date marks the second time that Tenet has been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Tenet had been primed to kick off the return to movie theaters after being shut down for several months.

Initially, the movie was set to debut on July 17 before being postponed to July 31. The latest move pushes the film back by another two weeks.

According to a new statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson, the company wants to ensure that the film is released “on the big screen, when exhibitors are ready and public health officials say it’s time.”

They added that the film is not being treated like a “traditional movie release” considering the public health crisis.

They also acknowledged that they need to “flexible” at this time, hence why they decided the best course of action would be to have Tenet premiere in the middle of the week instead of on the weekend, allowing moviegoers to watch the movie “in their own time.”

The spokesperson also noted that they intended to play the movie in theaters for a longer period “far beyond the norm, to develop a very different yet successful release strategy.”

According to the article, the primary reason for the latest shift is due to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo declaring that Phase 4 of reopening businesses will not include movie theaters.

Considering how important New York City is for “moviegoing markets,” it makes sense that production companies would opt to withhold their blockbuster films for a time when they’re more likely to make money.

While Tenet is one of the first big-budget projects to receive yet another release date, it could mark the beginning of another trend of shifting movie schedules as infection rates continue to spike across the country in light of reopening plans.

The Inquisitr previously reported that a re-release of Nolan’s other popular film, Inception, would take over Tenet’s original July 17 release date. However, Variety reported that Inception‘s date had also been moved to take over the July 31 date.

Tenet‘s new date comes on the heels of the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die, also shuffling its release date. However, instead of being delayed again, No Time to Die actually had its release date pushed up in the United States.

Daniel Craig’s last outing as the superspy will now premiere on November 20 instead of November 12. Its United Kingdom premiere has remained the same.