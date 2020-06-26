Carrie Underwood Looks Unrecognizable Showing Off New Hobby With Husband Mike Fisher

Carrie ditched the makeup and suited up as she revealed her unexpected new hobby with Mike.

Carrie Underwood showed fans a very different side of herself and her husband, retired hockey player Mike Fisher, in a new video shared to her TikTok account. Though fans are used to seeing the country superstar looking super glam on stage in front of thousands of screaming fans, she replaced the audience for bees this week as she and Mike tended to their at-home hive.

The video, which the “Southbound” singer shared on Thursday, June 25, showed the couple in a full on all-white beekeeper suits as they checked out their honey production with a man named Joel.

The clip began with a look at the retired Nashville Predators captain suiting up in his protective gear, complete with a large beekeeper hat with mesh all the way around his head.

Carrie then set her camera to selfie mode as she filmed herself in her own beekeeper outfit.

The star showed off a much more casual look than fans may be used to from her. She looked almost unrecognizable as she appeared to ditch the makeup completely to show off her obvious natural beauty with her long, blond hair tied into two pigtail plaits.

The mom of two widened her mouth and then put her lips together to give the camera a coy smile, turning her head slightly to the left underneath the mesh as she pointed the camera towards her bare face.

She then gave her more than 657,000 TikTok followers a look at Joel and Mike as they pulled out different sheets of honeycomb while the many bees swarmed around them.

“What do you think?” Carrie asked her husband — who she recently gave a sweet Father’s Day shout out to on Instagram — as he gave her a big thumbs up.

“Pretty cool,” Mike replied, adding, “You don’t realize how many bees are in here. It’s crazy.”

Mike then held up another piece of the hive to the camera with his bare hands as he once again called their new beekeeping hobby “pretty cool.”

The star uploaded the video with a number of hashtags, including the jokey #ImJustHereForTheHoney.

A number of fans shared their thoughts on Carrie’s beekeeping skills in the comments section.

“Bee careful, honey!” one TikTok user joked.

“Lol that is cool, love ur facial expressions,” another said.

“How cool are y’all?!?!” a third comment read.

Carrie’s new bee video has been viewed over 42,000 times in the first seven hours since she shared it with fans.

The latest look at how Carrie and Mike are continuing to spend their time together at home amid the ongoing pandemic came shortly after the “Drinking Alone” singer shared a sweet photo with her husband to social media last week while they got in a couple’s workout together.