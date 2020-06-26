‘Council Of Dads’ Canceled After One Season On NBC

NBC has decided not to move forward with another season of freshman drama Council of Dads, according to TVLine.

The article reported that even though the series “averaged a 0.4 demo rating and 2.8 million total viewers (in Live+Same Day numbers),” it was still the “next-to-last in the demo,” only performing better than Blindspot, which is airing its final season.

One of the show’s series regulars, J. August Richards, who played Oliver Post, first broke the news of the cancellation via his Instagram account. He shared a video clip from the show alongside a caption saying, “so that’s a series wrap on @nbccouncilofdads (aka the show has been cancelled).”

He then went on to thank show creators Joan Rater and Tony Phelan for tackling important topics and giving a voice to people from the LGBTQ+ community.

“I also want to thank YOU! Yes, YOU! I took a big risk and you let me know you have my back… And, in truth, what more could a person ask for??? Love y’all! Seriously,” the actor concluded.

Richards’ post went up just before the penultimate episode of the series premiered on NBC. The season one finale — now series — will air next Thursday.

Seth F. Johnson / NBC

Council of Dads was based on the book of the same name written by Bruce Feiler. The drama initially premiered on March 24, and by the time it wraps up, it will have aired ten episodes in total.

It followed Scott Perry, a father diagnosed with cancer concerned about what would happen to his five children without him in their lives. To ensure his kids were left with father figures in his absence, Scott and his wife Robin contacted three of their closest friends to create a “council of dads.”

Aside from Richards, the series also starred Sarah Wayne Callies, Clive Standen, Michele Weaver, Thalia Tran, Blue Chapman, Michael O’Neill, Steven Silver, and Emjay Anthony.

Fans of the short-lived drama have already started creating petitions and rallying around the show in the hopes that it could be saved by another television network or a streaming service.

Several took to Twitter to talk about how much the series meant to them and that they intended to rewatch it in the future when they needed something heartwarming to watch.

Multiple Twitter users conveyed their anger toward NBC for canceling it, feeling as if it was one of the network’s better dramas.

“#CouncilOfDads is one of the best shows out. I love this show. Is it true it’s being canceled? @nbc this show is a must and needed. It’s a feel good show,” tweeted one person.