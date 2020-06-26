‘The Bold Type’ Boss Teases What’s To Come For Richard And Sutton After Devastating Loss

Thursday’s episode of The Bold Type featured an emotional story arc for Richard Hunter and Sutton Brady, played by Samuel Page and Meghann Fahy, respectively, and showrunner Wendy Straker Hauser is teasing the couple’s future, according to a report from TV Guide.

The television series follows a group of friends, writer Jane Sloan, played by Katie Stevens, social media director Kat Edison, played by Aisha Dee, and fashion assistant Sutton Brady, played by Fahy, as they navigate life and love while working at Scarlet Magazine. The Bold Type has become known for tackling difficult subjects, from sexual assault to conversion therapy, and this week’s episode was no different.

During the episode, Richard and Sutton visited the obstetrician for their baby’s first ultrasound. While examining Sutton, the doctor discovered there was no fetal heartbeat. She explained to the couple that Sutton had a miscarriage, but offered comfort and urged them to try again. By the end of the episode, Sutton came to the realization that she was actually relieved by the loss of the baby and felt guilty because she knew how much Richard wanted children.

When asked how the couple will deal with their different emotional journeys, Straker Hauser said it will be new territory for the duo, but it will be rewarding for them and really rewarding for viewers to watch.

“I think we’re going to see them have a little bit more cracks and challenges and watch them as they try to navigate them,” she said. “So that’s a different, new territory for them. And I can’t tell you exactly what’s in store yet, but it’s been interesting.”

Straker Hauser said Sutton’s journey will involve her exploring whether she’s relieved by the miscarriage because she wasn’t ready for a baby right now or because she doesn’t want children at all.

“There’s a feeling that we should all want this, and it’s such a blessing. And it really is, but it’s more complicated than that for Sutton,” she said. “So now she has to really, moving forward, deal with the fact that she did feel relief, and what does that mean?”

Elsewhere in the same episode, Jane tried to take advantage of the return of her sex drive by going on a date with a new man. After the date, the duo returned to Jane’s apartment, where they tried to have sex but she was immediately turned off when he reached for her breasts. Despite having the support of her friends, she realized she’s alone in her struggle and decided to reach out to other women who’ve had preventative surgery.

As for Kat, the former social media director decided to try her luck with a podcast idea. She ended up getting the approval from her new boss, but didn’t have enough money to buy the equipment required to record the episode. Kat resorted to selling her belongings to make extra cash, and hoped the sacrifice will be worth it.