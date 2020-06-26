’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Denies Being Pregnant With Jay Smith’s Baby

Ashley Martson is addressing rumors about having a baby with husband Jay Smith, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The couple made their TLC debut during a season of 90 Day Fiancé, where they shared their love story with the world. While visiting the island of Jamaica, Martson met Smith, a young tattoo artist looking for a good time. The couple admitted they were immediately attracted to each other but didn’t have the chance to exchange contact information before Martson had to return to the United States. After getting home, she said she noticed Smith had tracked her down through social media and the two began chatting. Martson later returned to the island, where Smith proposed and the couple began making plans to live together. The mother-of-two filed for the K-1 visa for her new man, and the pair married within the allotted 90-day period.

After walking down the aisle, the couple’s marriage was plagued with infidelity and Martson ended up filing for divorce twice. The couple managed to work through their issues, and are now back together. Earlier this week, rumors began circulating that Martson was preparing to welcome her third child. The reality star took to Instagram to address the rumors, sharing a photo with a pregnancy test reading “not pregnant.”

“Y’all, I’m not pregnant. LOL,” she wrote. “I will share very soon the news but sorry, a baby is on the back burner. Career first.”

After getting back together, the couple started their own YouTube channel to continue sharing their journey with fans. In a video posted in March, they told fans they hoped to have children together but had no concrete plans yet.

“As far as kids, we’re working on that,” Smith said. “We really don’t really have no plan, not as yet, but we are working on that.”

Marston later chimed in, saying a family is “in the future,” adding, “We’re working on more things, more important [things] right now.”

There have been several rumors that Smith had gotten other women pregnant in the past, but it seems those have since been debunked by the reality star and his wife. Martson was briefly linked to Bachelor in Paradise’s Christian Estrada after the two were spotted on a date together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s currently unclear if the couple will ever return to the 90 Day franchise, as Martson has had issues with TLC in the past.